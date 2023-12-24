A comedy of errors for the Commanders in first half of Week 16 game vs. Jets

The Washington Commanders are a bad football team. This much we knew ahead of Sunday’s Week 16 game against the New York Jets.

The Jets, meanwhile, aren’t very good, either. New York does have a talented, young defense but struggles to score points with quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost for the season.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Jets had only scored one touchdown in the first quarter all season. Five minutes into the game, New York held a 17-0 lead over the Commanders.

How did we get there?

Let’s look at some of Washington’s follies throughout the first half of its game against the Jets.

The Commanders would eventually turn things around in the second half before losing on a last-second field goal, 30-28.

Let’s go back and review some of Washington’s first-half follies. By the way, these are only some of Washington’s mistakes, as there were far too many to follow.

1st 2 plays were dropped passes, with second leading to an interception

This led to New York’s first three points. Curtis Samuel dropped Howell’s first pass.

Punt blocked on 2nd possession

The Jets block the punt in the end zone! (via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/aGlV6zUNmn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2023

This led to the Jets’ first touchdown, making it 10-0. It was after Washington’s first three-and-out of the day (there would be many). Check out Terrell Burgess here. Keep in mind, he’s first in Pro Bowl balloting for a special teams player. Great job.

Breece Hall untouched

This was the Jets’ second touchdown in the first quarter to increase their lead to 17-0.

Washington CB Tariq Castro-Fields called for encroachment after defensive stop

Reminder: The Jets were about to punt when Washington's special teams (Castro-Fields) committed an encroachment penalty.

The defense could have still stopped them after that play. However, just a bad penalty. All game. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2023

It was fourth-and-3 with around five minutes remaining in the half. Washington’s defense actually made a stop, and the Commanders were about to get the ball back. However, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was called for encroachment, and the Jets kept possession of the ball.

How often do you see a player offsides on a punt?

Only Washington.

Jamison Crowder's fumble after a great return

.@thomasmorstead mixing it up and of course it's @ashtyn who recovers the fumble!#WASvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/USbshfAyIC — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2023

Washington was struggling to get anything going. Punt returner Jamison Crowder finally had the Commanders heading toward good field position with an excellent return — and he fumbled. He didn’t even fumble due to contact. He simply lost the ball.

If it could go wrong for Washington in the first half, it did go wrong.

Fumbled and recovered kickoff

Washington Commanders receiver Byron Pringle (3). Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Another costly play for Washington was when Byron Pringle received the New York kickoff, fumbled it and recovered. However, the damage was done as the struggling Commanders would begin another drive inside the 10-yard line.

