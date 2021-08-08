Comedian Trevor Moore, Co-Founder of 'The Whitest Kids U' Know,' Dead at 41

Image via Getty/Jeffrey Mayer

Trevor Moore, co-founder of the comedy sketch group The Whitest Kids U’ Know, died Friday at age 41.

His team and family announced the tragic news to Deadline on Saturday night, confirming the comedian/writer was killed in an unspecified accident. Moore’s manager, Kara Welker, released the following statement on behalf of his wife, Aimee Carlson:

We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.

The New Jersey native showed an interest in writing at a young age, becoming a published cartoonist at the age of 12. He would go on to work for a number of Virginia-based outlets during his teens, eventually landing deal to write and produce The Trevor Moore Show, which aired on public-access television in the late ’90s.

Moore then moved to New York City in 1999, when he secured an internship with Saturday Night Live, and co-founded The Whitest Kids U Know alongside Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter. The comedy group went on to write and produce their self-titled sketch series for IFC, and created a number of full-length films, including Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs.

Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/yRhyhy72qz — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 7, 2021

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK,” Cregger and Brown wrote in a statement. “He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”