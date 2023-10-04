Comedian Jared Freid shows what NFL fanbases represent through hats
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
A recent Yahoo mock draft shows how much fantasy values have changed in just one month of action. Scott Pianowski recaps the biggest risers and fallers.
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Ball was in the best stretch of his young career when his knee gave out. He showed up in full uniform to media day vowing to return.
Plenty of public commitments were made to Team USA from big names across the league, while other stars had more distinct responses.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
The NFL might have been done with Baker Mayfield, but he certainly wasn’t done with the NFL.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Two of the NFL's signature dynasties never played one another in their primes, and that's a shame.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.