Comedian Hannibal Buress says the Bulls should forget pursuing LeBron James in free agency and go after Vince Carter

Maybe Hannibal Buress has a point.

The Bulls might be sneaky in free agency when it begins on July 1, but even the most optimistic outlook doens't include them even being able to sniff LeBron James in free agency.

So Buress is taking his desire for the best player in the game out of the equation entirely.

Forget LeBron, @hannibalburess makes the case for who he wants to see join his Bulls … pic.twitter.com/adzVE2tvSM — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 11, 2018

Joining ESPN's new morning show "Get Up," Buress said the Bulls should instead go after Vince Carter and Nerlens Noel.

Those choices are....interesting, to say the least. Carter just completed his 20th NBA season, averaging 5.4 points in 58 games for the Sacramento Kings. He's played for seven different teams and did say he plans to return for a 21st season at age 42. Carter was once young and athletic, so maybe he could turn back the clock in Year 21 for the Bulls.

Noel, whose name really isn't all that difficult to pronounce, had a worse season at 23 years old than Carter did at 41. The unrestricted free agent, who turned down a $70 million offer from Dallas last offseason, averaged 4.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 30 games. He will struggle to get any sort of significant deal but hey, the Bulls could use a bouncy center.

Maybe Buress is on to something. Maybe not.