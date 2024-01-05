Comeback for Wisconsin women's basketball falls short vs. Nebraska

MADISON – Though victory eluded the Wisconsin women’s basketball team, it got back to playing the brand of ball Marisa Moseley wants to be the mark of her teams.

The fight returned to the team’s game Thursday against Nebraska as the Badgers dug in defensively and heated up offensively to cut a 14-point first-half deficit to one in the second half before falling, 69-57, at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers, who overcame foul trouble from three of its top players, dropped to 7-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska improved to 11-3 and 3-0. Freshman Natalie Potts finished with 16 points for the Cornhuskers and junior Alexis Markowski (13 points, 11 rebounds) recorded her Big Ten-leading ninth double-double of the season.

Sophomore forward Serah Williams finished with 16 points and nine boards for the Badgers. Senior guard Natalie Leuzinger added 13 points on 5-for 8 shooting. Senior guard/forward Brooke Schramek added 12 points. Sophomore guard Ronnie Porter flirted with a triple double, 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

UW trailed by a point with 7½ minutes to play but was outscored 18-7 the rest of the way.

