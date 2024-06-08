🚨 Comeback win for Spain; Belgium cruise to victory; Croatia stun Portugal

A handful of Euro 2024 teams continued their preparations ahead of the summer tournament.

Here is what went down from Saturday's friendlies.

Spain's youngsters shine in comeback win





Scorers: Pedri 12', 29', Morata 18', Ruiz 35', Oyarzabal 60'; Ballard 2'

Spain needed to come from behind to beat Northern Ireland, but once the youngsters were up and running, they delivered a 5-1 victory.

It was a shock start when the visitors grabbed the lead within 66 seconds. Daniel Ballard was left unmarked during a set-piece and rose highest to beat goalkeeper Unai Simon.

However, once the hosts found their groove, it was one-way traffic.

Pedri equalised (and opened his Spain account) with a strike from a distance before pulling off a one-time finish for a brace.

Alvaro Morata headed home in between before 16-year-old Lamine Yamal teed up Fabian Ruiz for Spain's fourth.

Northern Ireland impressively held the hosts to just one goal in the second half, but the Barcelona youngster whipped up another assist.

He now has five goal involvements from his seven international caps as Mikel Oyarzabal bundled home the fifth.

Spain now face Croatia in their Euro 2024 opener. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, face Andorra next.

Lukaku leads Belgium to victory





Scorers: Lukaku 42' (P), 57', Trossard 81'

Belgium made light work of Luxembourg after dominating in a 3-0 win in front of home fans.

It was one-way traffic throughout the 90 minutes as the hosts registered 72% possession and 27 attempts compared to just one from the visitors.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku was the first name on the scoresheet after breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Manchester City youngster Jeremy Doku then proved why he'll be one to watch at Euro 2024 when he whizzed into the box and found Lukaku at the back post.

The scorer of the third Belgian goal, Leandro Trossard, will be another talent to keep an eye on in Germany. The Arsenal man received a ball over the top and controlled it perfectly before neatly putting it away.

Belgium will now face Slovakia in their Euro 2024 opener.

Convincing Croatia stun Portugal





Scorers: Jota 48'; Modrić 8', Budimir 56'

An organized Croatia side proved better in all departments over 90 minutes and subsequently beat Portugal 2-1.

Robert Martinez will be extremely disappointed after the hosts managed just three shots on target. Zlatko Dalić, meanwhile, will be delighted by how the visitors executed their game plan.

A clumsy foul in the opening 10 minutes saw Luka Modrić net from the spot, and Portugal were left chasing the game early on.

Substitutes then proved decisive for both sides after the break. Nélson Semedo teed up Diogo Jota from point-blank range for 1-1.

However, things didn't remain level for long as Ivan Perisić's rocket of a shot hit off the woodwork and Ante Budimir turned the ball home.

Portugal's big guns, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes, continued to push for an equaliser but ultimately fell short.

The win is Croatia's sixth in a row and next up for them is their Euro 2024 opener against Spain. Portugal, who went perfect in Euro qualifying, now take on Ireland in their final friendly before the tournament.

Only a few days until Euro 2024 begins!