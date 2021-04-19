Comeback sparks sweep for Hawaii softball team

Apr. 18—Hawaii erased two-run deficits in the sixth and eighth innings before Brittnee Rossi's bases-loaded single gave the Rainbow Wahine softball team an 8-7 win over UC Riverside in nine innings in the first game of Saturday's Big West doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Wahine (11-9, 10-5 Big West ) went on to finish off the sweep and claim the series win with an 8-1 victory in the second game.

In the opener, UH trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth and tied the game on RBI singles by Bree Soma and Angelique Ramos. The Highlanders reclaimed the lead on Katherine Montuya's two-run homer in the top of the eighth, but UH responded again, scoring on a wild pitch and tying the game on a UCR error with two out. Rossi finished off a 4-for-6 performance with her walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

Rossi went 3-for-4 and Soma drove in three runs in the series finale. Freshman Jetta Nannen, who earned the win in relief in the opener, struck out two and held UCR to four hits in a complete-game victory.

BeachBows win Husky event No. 15 Hawaii swept Portland, then defeated host Washington 4-1 and the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team captured the Husky Invitational title on Saturday in Seattle.

UH won four matches in straight sets in a 5-0 win over Portland to advance to the tournament final. The BeachBows won at the first four flights before the Huskies won at the No. 1 flight and UH extended its win streak to six. Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede earned the clinching point with a 21-15, 21-12 win at No. 2.

UH concludes its road trip with matches against No. 9 Arizona and Washington today.

UH extends water polo streak Seven Hawaii players scored in the sixth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team's 8-6 nonconference win over UC Irvine on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Emma van Rossum scored two goals and Molly DiLalla made seven saves as UH (7-1 ) won its seventh straight, with the last four wins coming against No. 7 UC Irvine (9-7 ).