Late comeback seals Somerset win over Russell County

May 2—The Somerset Briar Jumpers, fresh off a rivalry win over Southwestern, were back in action on Tuesday against Russell County, a team that despite losing their last three games had been near the top of the Fourth Region for most of the season. Trailing 5-2 heading into the final inning, the Jumpers were able to score four runs in the top of the seventh, giving them a 6-5 win over Russell County, with a Caynon Sizemore two-RBI single providing the winning run.

Sizemore led the way with two RBI's, with Griffin Loy, Kole Grundy and Cayden Cimala each adding one RBI. Cimala also had two stolen bases in the victory, with Loy adding one of his own. Cimala went five innings on the mound, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Colyer White earned the win, pitching the final two innings and allowing just one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Somerset improves to 17-12 on the season and will host a strong Corbin team on Thursday evening before welcoming in Knox Central on Friday.