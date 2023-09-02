Comeback! Santaluces overturns 22-point deficit, stuns Boynton Beach with field goal

BOYNTON BEACH -- A thrilling showdown between Santaluces and Boynton Beach came down to the final play on Friday, but only after the Chiefs pulled off one of the best comebacks of the young 2023 regular season.

The first half saw Boynton Beach taking control, showcasing their prowess with a commanding lead of 22-7. The Tigers' offense displayed remarkable coordination and the defense held strong, making it seem like they might cruise to victory.

While the Tigers showcased their skills and ambition in the first half, Santaluces showed unwavering spirit to come back from a 22-point deficit.

With just one second remaining on the clock, Santaluces' fate rested on the shoulders of an unexpected hero - Christian Clavijo, a freshman kicker and son of head coach Hector Clavijo.

Clavijo set up around the 10-yard line and all eyes were on this young 14-year-old as he prepared for the kick that could decide the game's outcome.

The stadium fell silent. In a moment of sheer determination and nerves of steel, the freshman kicker launched the ball through the uprights, sealing a remarkable victory for Santaluces. The visiting team and their fans erupted in jubilation, celebrating a dramatic turnaround that will be remembered for years to come.

“It don’t get bigger than that I can tell you right now,” head coach Hector Clavijo said. “Right here, second high school game of his life, playing a big rivalry game. That’s what it’s all about. I’m very proud of him.”

Santaluces kicker Christian Clavijo with his father and Chiefs head coach Hector Clavijo after a 25-22 victory over Boynton Beach on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Clavijo hit a game-winning field goal to help the Chiefs overturn a 22-0 deficit.

Calvijo was the star of the show and took his moment when the team needed him most.

“It was just another kick,” Calvijo said. “We work on 20-30 kicks a day every week, everything to be consistent. We worked through and we got the result that we always knew would come… Santaluces is here to play.”

Boyton head coach Clifford Fruge walked off the field with disappointment in his eyes as he knew the game slipped away from them.

“I’m not trying to blame the situations but there were a couple calls that could’ve gone our way and it changed the momentum of the game," Fruge said.

However despite their defeat, Fruge sees the potential and talent his team has and is confident for the remainder of the season.

“These guys are special…we are a young (team), we have a lot of sophomores. A lot of stuff stands out from these men that makes us something to reckon with this year. Santaluces played a great game, but we played to the end and I’m proud of my men.”

