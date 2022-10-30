‘What a comeback.’ Fans react to Fresno State’s stunning come-from-behind win

Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno State football team was just about good as done.

Fans wrote them off. “Offensive line is terrible” and “outplayed and outcoached.”

Sure a loss was staring in their faces until something huge happened.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 1:09 remaining and converted on a two-point conversion.

Then Fresno State recovered an onside kick and on the following play Jake Haener connected with Niko Remigio for the come-from-behind 32-28 victory over San Diego State.

All that took 13 seconds and fans reacted with shock on social media after the Bulldogs secured the comeback win after an interception.

One gave a sequence how the Bulldogs came back and won the game.

Or how about Paul Loeffler, Fresno State’s play-by-play man, described the onside kick and the go-ahead score.

Fresno State improved to 4-4 and 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

