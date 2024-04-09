Comeback falls short for Packer softball team
Apr. 8—The Austin softball team lost a back-and-forth contest by a score of 8-7 to Stewartville in the PackerDome Monday.
The Tigers led 8-5 going into the bottom of the seventh, but the Packers scored twice on a Stewartville error before bowing out.
Lexie Brede hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 2-2 for Austin (2-2 overall) and Kaydence Schaefer added a three-run homer that put the Packers up 5-2.
Austin pitching: Quinn Osgood (L) 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 BB, 6 R, 7 K; Kaydence Scahefer, 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 4 K
Austin hitting: Peyton Squier, 2-for-4