Comeback comes up just short as Steelers fall to Vikings

Despite a remarkable second-half rally, the Pittsburgh Steelers comeback falls just short as they lose 36-28 to the Minnesota Vikings. Pittsburgh trailed 29-0 midway through the third quarter before turning in on and outscoring the Vikings 28-7 in the last quarter and a half.

It looked like the Steelers were doomed for much of the game. Both sides of the football came out looking flat and exhausted in the first half and the Vikings literally ran all over them. But true to form the Steelers didn’t go down without a fight.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw three second-half touchdowns and finished with 308 yards passing. Running back Najee Harris rushed for 94 yards and had 104 yards of total offense. These numbers are made more remarkable when you consider the Steelers have 66 total yards of offense in the first half. The Steelers had a chance on the final play to get a touchdown which with a two-point try would have tied it in regulation. But it just wasn’t meant to be.

Pittsburgh should be proud of the effort late but embarrassed by why it had to happen that way. The Steelers now get a couple of extra days of rest before they welcome the Tennessee Titans to town on December 19.

