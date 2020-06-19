With a comeback from 15th to first, Kyle Larson wins eighth consecutive

Kyle Larson continued his unbeatable run through the dirt Thursday night, winning his eighth consecutive start over the past 12 days.

After starting 15th at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana, Larson passed Tanner Thorson for first on Lap 22 of 30 and led the final nine laps on the 5/16ths-mile oval to remain unbeaten through three races of the 16th annual Indiana Midget Week.

Thorson was second in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget event, followed by Cannon McIntosh, Chris Windom and Shane Golobic.

It was the second straight night that Larson overcame a mediocre starting position in a 30-lap feature. On Wednesday, he started 14th and led the final 13 laps to win the main event at Gas City I-69 Speedway.





Larson has won eight consecutive starts in three series across five states over the past 12 days.

It began with a June 7 victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions at Park City, Kansas. He also won in the All Star Circuit (410 winged sprint cars) on June 8 in Oklahoma and June 10 in Texas.

Larson then swept the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature races June 12-13 at Knoxville Raceway.

He started Indiana Midget Week by winning the Tuesday night opener at Paragon Speedway, where he set a qualifying record in his debut at the track.

Night 4 of Indiana Midget Week will remain at Lincoln Park Speedway before moving Saturday to Lawrenceburg Speedway and Sunday to Kokomo Speedway.

A nightly bounty of $1,000 had been posted Wednesday and rolled over for any driver who could beat Larson during Indiana Midget Week. Because Larson won again, the money will be donated to the Indiana Donor Network in his name.

Larson, who has been focused on dirt racing while remaining on an indefinite suspension from NASCAR for using a racial slur during an iRacing event, has 10 consecutive Midget victories in the United States. The streak dates to last year and includes his breakthrough in the 2020 Chili Bowl.

RESULTS

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (15), 2. Tanner Thorson (4), 3. Cannon McIntosh (1), 4. Chris Windom (6), 5. Shane Golobic (13), 6. Zach Daum (2), 7. Justin Grant (18), 8. Chase Johnson (11), 9. Buddy Kofoid (5), 10. Clinton Boyles (8), 11. Rico Abreu (14), 12. Tyler Courtney (10), 13. Tanner Carrick (17), 14. Jake Neuman (3), 15. Daison Pursley (23), 16. Kaylee Bryson (20), 17. Cole Bodine (19), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 19. Maria Cofer (22), 20. Thomas Meseraull (7), 21. Carson Macedo (12), 22. Jason McDougal (9), 23. Brady Bacon (21). FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Cannon McIntosh 1-9, Tanner Thorson 10-21, Kyle Larson 22-30.

