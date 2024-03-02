'You come to this place to play in big games'

Mar. 2—CHAMPAIGN — It doesn't have the catchiest name. Certainly can't compete with "Roundball Rock" on that front.

But it's almost like you can hear composer Bob Christianson's "CBS NCAA Basketball Theme" in the wind when the calendar flips from February to March. The ripping electric guitar intro into those familiar horns blasting the melody.

It's a song as synonymous with March as "One Shining Moment" will be come April.

The Illinois men's basketball team starts the biggest month of the season with the first of three Quad I games to wrap up Big Ten play. An opportunity, starting at noon Saturday in Madison, Wis., for the 13th-ranked Illini (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) to solidify their spot in the NCAA tournament against reeling Wisconsin (18-10, 10-7) at the Kohl Center.

Maybe even jump up from the No. 4 seed line they're currently projected to land at.

"These are going to be three tough games," Illinois guard Marcus Domask said Friday afternoon at the Ubben Basketball Complex before Illinois departed for Wisconsin. The Illini host No. 2 Purdue (25-3, 14-3) on Tuesday before finishing the regular season at Iowa (17-12, 9-9) on March 10.

"We've got a chance to get three Quad I wins and set us up for a better seed in March," Domask continued. "I think everybody kind of knows where we stand at. We don't talk about it a ton because that's looking ahead a decent amount. We've got big games here and the Big Ten tournament still. We've got a lot of time before the actual tournament."

These final three regular-season games mark the first time Illinois has three consecutive Quad I opportunities. Two has been the most to date, first with Florida Atlantic and Tennessee in December and Purdue and Michigan State when Big Ten play resumed in January.

"You look at stretches when the conference schedule comes out," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You look at games, but you don't know how the season is going to play out. There was a stretch early in the year and look at it and go, 'Oof, where are we going to find one?'

"There are stretches throughout the season that you look at kind of nod your head and go, 'It's going to be tough.' Now that you're upon it, it's tough. They're all tough."

Illinois has mostly found a way to win in the first four months of the season. The Illini haven't lost consecutive games at any point and reached 20 wins for the fifth straight season in the Underwood era. Even a Big Ten title is still on the table as long as Purdue stumbles down the stretch.

"It's been an uneasy season," Underwood said. "It hasn't been without distraction. It hasn't been without injuries to a couple key guys I feel like would be playing a good amount in (Amani Hansberry and Nico Moretti). We've had to weather that. Guys have had to log more minutes. We had an abrupt change in how we were playing early to what we're doing now on the offensive side."

Loading up in the transfer portal — getting old — has helped. It's how Illinois managed the six-game stretch when Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended after being arrested on a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan. It's how the Illini reintegrated Shannon when his suspension was reversed by a federal judge. And it's how the occasional loss hasn't snowballed out of control.

"I go back to the Penn State game although I should probably leave that game alone," Underwood said. Illinois blew a 10-point lead in the final 21/2 minutes against the host Nittany Lions last week, losing 90-89.

"Last year I would have had to beat that one up pretty good with them," Underwood continued. "This year we didn't talk about it. They know. They know how to prepare. You don't feel like you have to be the guiding light as much because we've got guys who have been in those moments.

"We talk about it throughout the course of the year. You come to this place to play in big games and try to have the opportunity to cut down nets and wear rings and go to the NCAA tournament. That's what all the work is for. We're not dreading it and looking forward to the season being over. We're excited and looking forward to the opportunity."

It's why Domask chose Illinois last spring after deciding to leave Southern Illinois.

"You want to win meaningful games in March," Domask said. "Each game from here on out means a lot. We've got to stay true to ourselves each day in practice and get better."