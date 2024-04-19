'He will come out of the other side stronger' - Martin on injured Bazunu

[Getty Images]

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is likely to be out for nine to 10 months following an operation to repair a ruptured Achilles, manager Russell Martin has confirmed.

The Republic of Ireland international, 22, was hurt in the warm-up before Tuesday's win against Preston.

Martin told a news conference on Friday: "Gavin has had a huge setback, a huge disappointment in his life and career right now. There will be some really dark and lonely moments because when you dream of doing something, you do it every day and then that's taken away and you don't expect that, it's really difficult to deal with. We will support him and get round him, but we also have to accept there will be moments when he feels that.

"How you deal with disappointment will define everything you do and I've got no doubt he will come out of the other side stronger."