Come to know Colorado Buff mascot program manager Taylor Stratton and the methods used for training 'Ralphie' on "Pac-12 Tailgate"

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Danny J. Lee speaks with former Colorado student-athlete Michael Westbrook on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame and the "Miracle in Michigan," catch that cemented his legacy in Boulder. “Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.