'Come on holiday with me' - what Fury told Usyk in ring

Tyson Fury praised Oleksandr Usyk in the ring after their fight, inviting the Ukrainian to join him on holiday in the future.

Briton Fury, 35, suffered his first defeat as a pro on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, handing over the WBC title to Usyk and surrendering his undefeated record.

Television cameras captured what the rival heavyweights said to each other in the ring after the scorecards confirmed Usyk as a split-decision winner.

"Good work Oleksandr Usyk. You're a strong man and a very good boxer," Fury said.

Usyk replied: "I started preparing for you when you were boxing in 2008."

In a fight that swung back and forwards, the 37-year-old Usyk came on strong in the second half, almost stopping Fury in the ninth round.

Fury continued to congratulate Usyk as the pair exchanged words, surrounded by their respective teams.

"Thank you my brother. You're a very good boxer. I love it. Good, slick moves," Fury said.

"I'd like to come to Ukraine with your family, have a holiday with your family, and you can come to my house and have a holiday with me."

While Usyk improved his undefeated record to 22-0, Fury suffered his first loss in 36 fights.

Usyk now holds the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA belts, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in nearly 25 years and the first to hold all four major world titles in the modern era.

Fury dominated the first half of the bout, even taunting his opponent in stages before Usyk wrestled momentum away from the Englishman.

An immediate rematch is expected, with both men signing contracts that require another fight.

Organisers are targeting a 12-13 October date, although Fury and Usyk were reluctant to commit to exactly when their rematch would happen in the post-fight news conference.

