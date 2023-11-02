Advertisement
Breaking News:

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Indiana basketball fans react to Bob Knight's death

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana basketball team to three national championships before being fired in 2000, has died at age 83.

Knight coached the Hoosiers for 29 seasons, winning titles in 1976, '81 and '87. He helped raise money for the university and charitable causes, and also got into trouble along the way.

Those who played for Knight, IU fans, and even a few Purdue fans, remember him fondly. A few, not so much. There are also some chair-throwing jokes.

