Indiana basketball fans react to Bob Knight's death

Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana basketball team to three national championships before being fired in 2000, has died at age 83.

Knight coached the Hoosiers for 29 seasons, winning titles in 1976, '81 and '87. He helped raise money for the university and charitable causes, and also got into trouble along the way.

Those who played for Knight, IU fans, and even a few Purdue fans, remember him fondly. A few, not so much. There are also some chair-throwing jokes.

Coach showed me the value of competing, he showed me what hard work really was, he showed me the door if I was lacking in either, & he showed us all how to succeed on more than just a basketball floor. pic.twitter.com/KlyNSv7fwU — Kirk Haston (@KirkHaston35IU) November 1, 2023

Marian University Director of Athletics Steve Downing had a lifelong friendship with Coach Bob Knight, not only as a former player, but also as a colleague and friend.



Our thoughts continue to go out to the Knight family and Indiana University community pic.twitter.com/i4VGQcEEOn — Marian Knights (@MUKnights) November 2, 2023

Heartbroken. 💔 Bob Knight is the reason why I went to school at IU. He is the reason why I fell in love with the game of basketball. He was bigger than life, and was always kind & welcoming to me as a shy student/intern, and then later as a young reporter. Although imperfect,… https://t.co/hbmKzQHunH — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 1, 2023

Always a favorite picture of Bob Knight. Although we never got him back to ⁦@IndianaMBB⁩ to be honored on our watch, I was so thankful when he finally did return. We were always going to REVERE what he accomplished and who he accomplished it with. Our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/sGCKnHvOO9 — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 1, 2023

Bob Knight was everything you thought he was. Brilliant and demanding, cantankerous and huge of heart, irreverent and very funny. He was also inarguably on the short list of greatest coaches in the history of American sports. Rest in peace, Coach. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ig2L7tkBPr — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 1, 2023

Bobby Knight is one of the guys who took basketball to a higher level. He taught at a higher level and helped it become the 2nd most popular sport in the world.



He was a tough cat but will always be remembered as one of the grandfathers of the sport.



May he rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7IDWf9zXne — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) November 1, 2023

RIP - Bobby Knight. Legend! I will throw back a chair in his honor. As a son of two parents who went to Purdue, we loathed this man. But, unlike some men these days, Coach Knight knew who he was and that made him lovable. pic.twitter.com/8jxMLKLQnJ — Dane Walker (@MaestroDane) November 1, 2023

Throwing my dinner chair at my daughter to remember Bobby Knight. RIP — Greg Harmon, CMT/CFA, President Dragonfly Capital (@harmongreg) November 1, 2023

He’s probably throwing chairs right now because heaven wasn’t quite ready for him. RIP Bobby Knight — Carson (@carsonturner) November 1, 2023

Bobby Knight and Gene Keady gave us the best college basketball rivalry of the 80s. (Also I won't point out Gene had a winning record over Coach Knight). RIP. https://t.co/RKIUv2XZeo pic.twitter.com/lFmaJxfcFG — Mike Pusateri - SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE (@mikepusateri) November 1, 2023

I really hope they bury Bobby Knight upside down. — Scott Simpson (@simps911) November 1, 2023

Upon seeing the news of his death, I had to go back and watch the Bob Knight Golf Outtakes video on YouTube to pay my respects. If you know, you know — Kyle Dawson (@ItsKyleDawson) November 1, 2023

Rarely do you experience a man, that you have never met, to trust enough to model your beliefs, philosophy and professional approach around. Bobby Knight was that guy for me. The stories are endless, but the theme is consistent: discipline, integrity, effort and perfection.

R.I.P — Ron Johnson (@ronjohnfootball) November 1, 2023

Bobby Knight, a defective human being who was never held accountable for his abusive behavior toward others, has died. Buh-bye… — TK (@grandpabodie) November 1, 2023

Say what you will about Bobby Knight, but this is the moment I will remember the most.#BobbyKnight pic.twitter.com/hlt2pWZpcc — Brandon W. Nichols (@BrandonWNichols) November 1, 2023

