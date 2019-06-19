Comcast partners with Jeffrey Earnhardt for 'Salute to Service' ride at Chicagoland Comcast NBCUniversal plans to round out the NASCAR Salutes initiative with a flourish, announcing Wednesday that it will sponsor the Xtreme Concepts Racing No. 81 Toyota driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt with a patriotic paint scheme in the Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway. Comcast announced the "Salute to Service" design for Earnhardt's entry, which will […]

Comcast NBCUniversal plans to round out the NASCAR Salutes initiative with a flourish, announcing Wednesday that it will sponsor the Xtreme Concepts Racing No. 81 Toyota driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt with a patriotic paint scheme in the Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Comcast announced the “Salute to Service” design for Earnhardt’s entry, which will hit the track Saturday, June 29 at the 1.5-mile Illinois track. Earnhardt will be making his seventh Xfinity Series start of the season at Chicagoland, and just his second this season for the Xtreme Concepts organization.

The company also announced that it would showcase its support of the U.S. armed services with the names of active military units and installations on the windshield headers of every car in the field at Daytona International Speedway for the fourth straight year.

“At Comcast NBCUniversal, our sustained commitment to our nation‘s military community has never been stronger,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “We truly value the tremendous contributions of those who serve our country and wanted to recognize them and their families in a special way as we celebrate our country‘s independence.\

Comcast NBCUniversal also plans to support other special programs, including inviting more that 100 local service members and their families to the track. Earnhardt will make an public appearance at the Xfinity Store near the speedway in Joliet, Illinois, on Thursday, June 27 from 6-7 p.m. CT.

“I‘m really excited to be partnering with Comcast and the military on the Comcast Salute to Service Toyota for Chicagoland Speedway,” Earnhardt said in a news release. “Our race team at Xtreme Concepts Racing feels as though we can‘t ever do enough for the men and women that protect us and it‘s awesome to be partnered with a company like Comcast that feels the same. We will give the fans at Chicagoland Speedway and watching on NBCSN something awesome to cheer for. Hopefully, they watch us park it in Victory Lane.”