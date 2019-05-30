Comcast Community Champion of the Year 2019 nominations are open Editor's note: This is a letter by Matt Lederer, Executive Director of Sports Marketing at Comcast We created the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award at the start of our NASCAR partnership to recognize and honor the incredible individuals in this industry giving back to communities in remarkable ways. As I reflect on the […]

We created the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award at the start of our NASCAR partnership to recognize and honor the incredible individuals in this industry giving back to communities in remarkable ways. As I reflect on the four Comcast Community Champions, and the countless stories we’ve uncovered, I am so proud to say this program has far exceeded all expectations. The ongoing commitment to giving back within the NASCAR industry continues to inspire us, and we’re greatly looking forward to what is to come in 2019.

The nomination window is now officially open for you to recognize someone within the industry who is working hard to make a difference in the community. Over the next few months, our Xfinity Racing team will be working closely with you to continue education and encourage participation during the nomination process.

Please take the time to nominate deserving candidates, and learn additional details about the award, by visiting ComcastCommunityChampion.com.

The nomination deadline is Monday, July 8. Eligible award recipients include team owners, drivers, all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series team employees, employees of tracks on the 2019 schedule for NASCAR’s top three national series, NASCAR officials and motorsports media members. In October, we will announce the three finalists; the champion, determined by a selection panel, will be announced during NASCAR Championship Weekend in Miami and recognized at the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Awards Ceremony. Comcast will make a donation of $60,000 to the charity of the 2019 Comcast Community Champion, and a donation of $30,000 each to the two remaining finalists’ respective charities.

Since the Comcast Community Champion of the Year program kicked off in 2015, we have donated a total of $480,000 to causes of inspirational individuals in the NASCAR industry who are truly living Comcast’s core values. From work with the Iowa Donor Network to hosting camps for children with heart disease to the incredible working being done by our 2018 Champion, Joey Logano, we have been able to shine a much-deserved spotlight on individuals who have dedicated their lives to making a difference beyond the track.

Thank you in advance for your help in identifying deserving individuals to be the next Comcast Community Champion.