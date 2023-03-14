Combining and ranking the last three first round quarterback classes

Every year the quarterbacks are highlighted in a particular draft which is absolutely justified given their importance within the league as the most impactful position in the NFL. The last three years have given us a handful of prospects that were selected in the first round, and today we look at all of them coming out of college and what respective grades we would give them if they all came out in the same year.

Here are our rankings:

1. Trevor Lawrence

Starting off number one is of course the generational prospect in Trevor Lawrence. He has transitioned well since being drafted number one overall and lead the Jaguars to the playoffs this last season. He was seen as a generational talent and an easy number one overall pick, and we can see why.

His arm talent, football IQ, accuracy, and athleticism made Lawrence the complete package, and he is one of the very rare can’t miss prospects at the quarterback position that have not seen since Andrew Luck. He takes the spot here at the top.

2. Bryce Young

Bryce Young has dominated college football over the last two seasons including winning himself a Heisman trophy. He has just about everything you could ask for in a prospect from pinpoint accuracy, playmaking ability, high football IQ, and excellent athleticism.

His body size does bring some concern and his arm isn’t quite as strong as Lawrence, but it’s hard to say that they are that far off as Young is the quarterback one of his respective class like Lawrence before him.

3. CJ Stroud

It feels like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young have been battling draft position for a while, and for good reason. Stroud has been just as dominant as a passer as young has over the last two years, and is the bigger player and more conventional passer of the two players. He possesses pinpoint accuracy, a high football IQ, as well as an above average arm strength.

Stroud does not check the box of being an out of the pocket playmaker however, as we have seen limited examples of that playing out and he will need to prove himself as such moving forward. He does not fall far from Bryce Young in this class.

4. Anthony Richardson

Richardson perhaps has the highest ceiling of anyone on this list, which is surprising given all the names. With an elite level rocket arm, the most athleticism from a quarterback since Cam Newton, his size, and his recent mental development make him someone worth investing in early in the draft.

There are of course concerns surrounding his lack of production as well as some accuracy and mechanical issues, but if he is put in the proper offense and takes in the coaching he receives, he could be a force to be reckoned with for a long time to come.

5. Zach Wilson

While Zach Wilson has not worked out in the NFL as of yet, it is hard to fault the Jets for falling in love with him as a prospect. He had a lightning quick release, a powder keg of an arm, and had as much playmaking ability as anyone else in his class. His final season at BYU was a revelation and he played himself into being a top prospect.

While he had all the talent in the world there was some concern about his lack of production in previous years and his lack of ability to hit on more tempo throws. Yes those came to fruition, but scouting departments were not wrong for thinking so highly of him and trusting he would take in the coaching he received.

6. Justin Fields

Justin Fields took over the NFL scene last year when he seemingly single handedly carried the Bears offense to relevancy, carrying the load of both the running and passing attack in Chicago and ending up with over 1,100 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns.

Fields possesses great arm talent, elite level athleticism, high football IQ, and was a clear playmaker outside of the pocket. His mechanics under pressure and some mechanical issues kept him from being at the top of his respective class, but he is currently busy proving all of those scouts wrong for years to come.

7. Trey Lance

Trey Lance was perhaps the surprise of the draft when the 49ers decided to move up and go get him at the third overall pick, but it was obvious why they chose to do so. With excellent arm strength, excellent mechanics, elite level athleticism, a high football IQ, and an undefeated record in college, there was a lot to like about the North Dakota State Bison.

Of course there were concerns surrounding his lack of experience with only starting 17 games in college, as well as some issues with timing and accuracy. This however was outweighed by his still untapped sky high potential and eagerness to dive in and learn. We will see what the future holds with Lance as he looks forward to a quarterback battle with Brock Purdy this spring.

8. Will Levis

Another quarterback with heaps of upside, Will Levis can do it all within the NFL offense with a lightning quick release, rocket arm, excellent leadership, experience, and top level athleticism. He is a two year starter who can spin the rock and make all the throws needed to succeed in the NFL.

There are concerns about decision making, accuracy, and his lack of production in his final year of college however. He will still ultimately go in the first round and if he takes in the coaching well, he could be on his way to NFL stardom.

9. Mac Jones

Mac Jones was coming off a record breaking season at Alabama, delivering a ridiculous 41 touchdowns in just 13 games to an all-star cast of Crimson Tide receivers. He was a clear leader with an excellent understanding of the game, great accuracy, timing, and a good enough arm to succeed in the league. It is easy to see why the Patriots dove in on him with the 15th overall pick of the 2021 draft class.

The primary knocks against Jones were his limited upside given his arm strength, his surrounding talent being a ton of NFL level wide receivers, and his limited experience with just one year as a starter. Jones had an excellent rookie year, but fell back to the earth under the Matt Patricia experience, he will look to turn it around this year.

10. Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback of the 2022 class to be selected in the first round, as it was considered a relatively weak class going into it. Pickett shined through however having a wonderful final college season with 42 touchdowns on the season, inserting himself into the Heisman race. He had great accuracy, tons of experience as a four year starter, and was a sneaky good athlete.

There were some concerns about his physical build as well as his overall arm talent. He showed in his rookie year however that he can make plays and take wins in the NFL with the Steelers and looks like he may be the starter in Pittsburgh for a long time.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire