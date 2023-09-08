Who would make a combined lineup between Colorado and Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to change course and get their first win of the season against their rival, Colorado. The former Big 12 foes will battle it out in Boulder as the two new head coaches look to prop up which program is off to a hotter start.

Their openers were two contrasting performances as Colorado outlasted TCU in a shootout in Fort Worth, while Nebraska fell in a low-scoring loss at the hands of Minnesota. So as we look ahead, we look at each player’s Pro Football Focus grade and try to build the best possible roster.

Find a complete roster breakdown below.

Quarterback

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It really isn’t much for debate when looking at who the better quarterback is right now. Nebraska’s Jeff Sims tossed three interceptions while Colrado’s Sheduer Sanders broke the school single-game record in his first outing. Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns on 47 attempts.

QB: Shedeur Sanders – 86.3 Overall (Colorado)

Skill positions

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Ervin led the way among Nebraska ball carriers this past week and even outperformed the Colorado backfield as well. The only player to outrun Ervin was fellow teammate, quarterback Jeff Sims.

Additionally to Ervin, Colrado’s Travis Hunter was a lock for this spot as well. Hunter was targeted 14 times and pulled in 11 catches for 119 yards. However, his receiving effort wasn’t even what made him Heisman material.

HB: Gabe Ervin Jr. – 76.6 Overall (Nebraska)

WR: Travis Hunter – 75.3 Overall (Colorado)

WR: Marcus Washington – 71.6 Overall (Nebraska)

WR: Jimmy Horn Jr. – 69.8 Overall (Colorado)

TE: Nate Boerkircher – 61.3 Overall (Nebraska)

Offensive Linemen

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the turnovers on offense, the Huskers offensive line held up quite formidably on Thursday night. Once the offense decides to control the amount of times they turn the ball over, then they can contorl the flow of the game better with tempo.

Guard: Henry Lutovsky – 85.1 Pass Block (Nebraska)

Guard: Nouredin Nouili – 84.0 Pass Block (Nebraska)

Tackle: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan – 82.5 Pass Block (Colorado)

Tackle: Bryce Benhart – 80.1 Pass Block (Nebraska)

Center: Van Wells – 72.3 Pass Block (Colorado)

Defensvie Linemen

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

When you only allow 13 points in a loss, of course, the defense will have to take the majority of the credit. The opposite is true as well when you allow 42 points in a win. So naturally, Nebraska would come away with the higher-graded players in the defensive interior.

D-Lineman: Nash Hutmacher – 77.2 Overall (Nebraska)

D-Lineman: Amari McNeil – 68.2 Overall (Colorado)

D-Lineman: Elijah Jeudy – 62.6 Overall (Nebraska)

Edge: MJ Sherman – 71.8 Overall (Nebraska)

Edge: Deeve Harris – 65.7 Overall (Colorado)

Linebackers

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska linebacking group gets the nod here because if their effectiveness in coverage as opposed to the linebackers at Colorado.

Linebacker: Luke Reimer – 67.4 Overall (Nebraska)

Linebacker: John Bullock – 64.6 Overall (Nebraska)

Secondary

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter does it all for the Buffalos. Not only did he pull in 119 yards on offense as a receiver, but the young player also intercepted a TCU pass as a cornerback. Hunter was targeted nine times and only allowed three receptions with three more forced incompletions.

Cornerback: Travis Hunter – 85.2 Overall (Colorado)

Cornerback: Omar Brown – 68.5 Overall (Nebraska)

Safety: Trevor Woods – 89.4 Overall (Colorado)

Safety: Isaac Gifford – 68.7 Overall (Nebraska)

Final Roster

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Offense Defense Pos Player School Pos Player School QB Shedder Sanders Colorado DL Nahs Hutmacher Nebraska HB Gabe Ervin Jr. Nebraska DL Amari McNeil Colorado WR Travis Hunter Colorado DL Elijah Jeudy Nebraska WR Marcus Washington Nebraska ED MJ Sherman Nebraska WR Jimmy Horn Jr Colorado ED Deeve Harris Colorado TE Nate Boerkircher Nebraska LB Luke Reimer Nebraska OG Henry Lutovsky Nebraska LB John Bullock Nebraska OG Nouredin Nouili Nebraska CB Travis Hunter Colorado OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan Colorado CB Omar Brown Nebraska OT Bryce Benhart Nebraska S Trevor Woods Colorado C Van Wells Colorado S Isaac Gifford Nebraska

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire