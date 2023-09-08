Advertisement

Who would make a combined lineup between Colorado and Nebraska

Deen Worley
·4 min read

The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to change course and get their first win of the season against their rival, Colorado. The former Big 12 foes will battle it out in Boulder as the two new head coaches look to prop up which program is off to a hotter start.

Their openers were two contrasting performances as Colorado outlasted TCU in a shootout in Fort Worth, while Nebraska fell in a low-scoring loss at the hands of Minnesota. So as we look ahead, we look at each player’s Pro Football Focus grade and try to build the best possible roster.

Find a complete roster breakdown below.

Quarterback

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
It really isn’t much for debate when looking at who the better quarterback is right now. Nebraska’s Jeff Sims tossed three interceptions while Colrado’s Sheduer Sanders broke the school single-game record in his first outing. Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns on 47 attempts.

QB: Shedeur Sanders – 86.3 Overall (Colorado)

Skill positions

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Gabe Ervin led the way among Nebraska ball carriers this past week and even outperformed the Colorado backfield as well. The only player to outrun Ervin was fellow teammate, quarterback Jeff Sims.

Additionally to Ervin, Colrado’s Travis Hunter was a lock for this spot as well. Hunter was targeted 14 times and pulled in 11 catches for 119 yards. However, his receiving effort wasn’t even what made him Heisman material.

HB: Gabe Ervin Jr. – 76.6 Overall (Nebraska)

WR: Travis Hunter – 75.3 Overall (Colorado)

WR: Marcus Washington – 71.6 Overall (Nebraska)

WR: Jimmy Horn Jr. – 69.8 Overall (Colorado)

TE: Nate Boerkircher – 61.3 Overall (Nebraska)

Offensive Linemen

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Despite the turnovers on offense, the Huskers offensive line held up quite formidably on Thursday night. Once the offense decides to control the amount of times they turn the ball over, then they can contorl the flow of the game better with tempo.

Guard: Henry Lutovsky – 85.1 Pass Block (Nebraska)

Guard: Nouredin Nouili – 84.0 Pass Block (Nebraska)

Tackle: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan – 82.5 Pass Block (Colorado)

Tackle: Bryce Benhart – 80.1 Pass Block (Nebraska)

Center: Van Wells – 72.3 Pass Block (Colorado)

Defensvie Linemen

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
When you only allow 13 points in a loss, of course, the defense will have to take the majority of the credit. The opposite is true as well when you allow 42 points in a win. So naturally, Nebraska would come away with the higher-graded players in the defensive interior.

D-Lineman: Nash Hutmacher – 77.2 Overall (Nebraska)

D-Lineman: Amari McNeil – 68.2 Overall (Colorado)

D-Lineman: Elijah Jeudy – 62.6 Overall (Nebraska)

Edge: MJ Sherman – 71.8 Overall (Nebraska)

Edge: Deeve Harris – 65.7 Overall (Colorado)

Linebackers

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Nebraska linebacking group gets the nod here because if their effectiveness in coverage as opposed to the linebackers at Colorado.

Linebacker: Luke Reimer – 67.4 Overall (Nebraska)

Linebacker: John Bullock – 64.6 Overall (Nebraska)

Secondary

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Travis Hunter does it all for the Buffalos. Not only did he pull in 119 yards on offense as a receiver, but the young player also intercepted a TCU pass as a cornerback. Hunter was targeted nine times and only allowed three receptions with three more forced incompletions.

Cornerback: Travis Hunter – 85.2 Overall (Colorado)

Cornerback: Omar Brown – 68.5 Overall (Nebraska)

Safety: Trevor Woods – 89.4 Overall (Colorado)

Safety: Isaac Gifford – 68.7 Overall (Nebraska)

Final Roster

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Offense

Defense

Pos

Player

School

Pos

Player

School

QB

Shedder Sanders

Colorado

DL

Nahs Hutmacher

Nebraska

HB

Gabe Ervin Jr.

Nebraska

DL

Amari McNeil

Colorado

WR

Travis Hunter

Colorado

DL

Elijah Jeudy

Nebraska

WR

Marcus Washington

Nebraska

ED

MJ Sherman

Nebraska

WR

Jimmy Horn Jr

Colorado

ED

Deeve Harris

Colorado

TE

Nate Boerkircher

Nebraska

LB

Luke Reimer

Nebraska

OG

Henry Lutovsky

Nebraska

LB

John Bullock

Nebraska

OG

Nouredin Nouili

Nebraska

CB

Travis Hunter

Colorado

OT

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

Colorado

CB

Omar Brown

Nebraska

OT

Bryce Benhart

Nebraska

S

Trevor Woods

Colorado

C

Van Wells

Colorado

S

Isaac Gifford

Nebraska

 

