Combine Takeaways, Part II: Thibodeaux falling, Georgia's D-Line, OT debate & Kenny Pickett vs. Malik Willis

Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm wrap up their thoughts from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis after a weekend full of insane 40-yard dashes, skipped 3-cone drills & forgone bench presses.

Before they get into any of the incoming rookie evaluations from Lucas Oil Stadium, Charles & Eric open the podcast reflecting on the reports that the Dallas Cowboys are likely to release star WR Amari Cooper at the start of the league season. Charles explains how the Cowboys' cap situation led to this and why this likely means Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz are staying in Big D.

Diving into the combine, Eric talks about some mishaps behind the scenes that caused the RB group to miss a few drills & why this may or may not be the final combine in Indianapolis. (10:45)

Later, Eric & Charles talk about Jordan Davis and the insane Georgia Bulldogs defensive line making an impact at this year's combine & the three offensive tackles at the top of most draft boards: Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross. (25:00)

Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was considered to be a likely candidate for the first overall pick for most of the 2021 season. The guys explain why that may not come to pass and the reasons for his current draft stock slide. (39:40)

Charles & Eric close out the podcast discussing two of the top QBs on NFL draft boards in Kenny Pickett & Malik Willis before wrapping up the show setting the stage for the opening of NFL free agency in one week's time. (50:15)

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jordan Davis runs drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. (Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts