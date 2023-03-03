Combine standout Adetomiwa Adebawore says playing for Chiefs would be a blessing

When Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore met with the media on Wednesday, he was asked about his placement on Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks” list. He landed at No. 30 on the list and some reporters seemed to question if that was accurate.

“I think I’m very athletic,” Adebawore told reporters. “I think you guys are going to see that tomorrow.”

The North Kansas City native delivered on that comment in a big way. While he’s expected to play 3-technique in the NFL, Adebawore worked out with the edge rushers because he knew that his numbers would rival what they put up weighing 40 pounds less.

Weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Adebawore posted a 125-inch broad jump, a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 4.49s 40-yard dash time. All the marks put him in elite company for a player of his size.

Adetomiwa Adebawore joined elite company at his size and position, becoming just the fourth edge defender since 2003 to weigh over 275 pounds and jump at least 37" in the vertical. 🔹 Mario Williams (40.5" @ 295 lbs)

🔹 Rashan Gary (38" @ 277 lbs)

🔹 J.J. Watt (37" @ 290 lbs) — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2023

When he was a senior playing football at North Kansas City High School, Adebawore never even dreamed of being in the position he’s in now. He wasn’t going to let an ounce of this opportunity go to waste.

“It’s truly a blessing because I wasn’t thinking about the combine when I got out of high school,” Adebawore said. “It was just trying to go get my degree and play football and play hard and then I got the opportunity and I’m trying to take full advantage of it. So it’s truly been a blessing.”

Now, Adebawore has the potential to be one of the biggest risers from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. To hear his name called at the draft in his hometown would be special, no matter where he ends up. If he were to receive a call from the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he’s met at the combine, he says that would be a blessing.

“Oh, man, that’d be exciting to play for my hometown team,” Adebawore said. “I know everyone would be excited to play for their hometown team, so that’d truly be a blessing. But I want to play for the team that wants me.”

Adebawore doesn’t know if he’ll be invited to or attend the NFL draft — an honor usually reserved for those expected to be selected in the first round. He does know for certain that he’ll be in his home city to celebrate with family and friends regardless.

“No matter what I will be in Kansas City,” Adebawore said.

