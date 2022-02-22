Combine changes plans for ‘bubble’ setting after backlash, potential threat for boycott

The NFL communicated to draft prospects last week that the NFL combine beginning March 1 in Indianapolis would be held in a bubble setting. There would be restricted areas and those who left the restricted areas would be sent home.

They were going to be limited to bringing one person with them.

Prospects and agents threatened the possibility of what many would call a boycott, saying they would refuse to participate in interviews or testing, except for medical testing, if things were not changed.

Things have changed, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The combine has changed its policy, allowing prospects outside of the restricted area.

What remains to be seen is whether they will be allowed to bring more than just the one person previously allowed. Prospects often had a team of personnel accompanying them.

The combine is scheduled to begin March 1. It would be a blow for the league if most players decided not to do the on-field drills.

