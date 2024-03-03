Combine buzz: Packers S Darnell Savage could get ‘nice deal’ in free agency

Some buzz coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis: According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage is expected to get a “nice deal” in free agency. Fowler listed Savage among the NFL free agents that “should do pretty well” once the new league year starts.

“Enough teams will like his first-round traits to give him a chance on a nice deal after he spent the past five seasons in Green Bay,” Fowler wrote.

Savage, a first-round pick of the Packers in 2019, has an expiring contract. He played in 10 games and defended just one pass during the regular season in 2023, but he did have an interception return for a touchdown in the Packers’ playoff win in Dallas.

After a breakout 2020 season, Savage has struggled to be a difference maker in recent years and was even benched in 2022. Pro Football Focus ranks Savage as the 145th overall free agent and the 13th best safety, so it’s difficult to quantify what a “nice deal” would look like for him in free agency.

Savage’s rep, Seth Katz, told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that he expects “significant interest” in his client in free agency, but all agents say that about their own players. Another source told Demovsky that Savage could command between $5-7 million per year.

At that price point, the Packers would almost certainly allow another team to pay Savage and then start a full rebuild of the safety position. Rudy Ford and Jonathan Owens are also free agents this offseason.

Because of the void years added to Savage’s fifth-year option last year, he will still count $5.4 million as dead money on the Packers’ salary cap whether he remains in Green Bay or departs.

Savage’s 2024 team — whether it’s the Packers or a different club — must decide if he’s a better fit as a free safety or slot corner. Jeff Hafley’s new defense is expecting the safety and slot cornerback position to be interchangeable. Savage had excellent moments as a slot corner at Maryland but hasn’t been as successful there at the NFL level.

