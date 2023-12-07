Combate Global hosts eight-man, one-night ‘Copa Combate’ tournament for $100K on Dec. 15

The one-night tournament model is becoming increasingly rare in MMA, but Combate Global is bringing it back for its penultimate event of 2023.

A promotion official informed MMA Junkie on Thursday of plans for an eight-main, one-night “Cope Combate” featherweight tournament that will reward the winner with $100,000.

The event takes place Dec. 15 in Miami and will will air on Univision in the U.S., as well as stream live in the U.S. on both Paramount+ in English and ViX (Univision’s streaming service) in Spanish.

The list of participants, which spreads across eight countries, includes:

Ramiro Jimenez (7-0)

Manuel Exposito (10-1)

Tommy “La Salsa” Garcia (7-2)

Leonardo “Chimmy” Morales (13-9)

Marlon Gonzales (15-6-2)

Nicolas “Nico” Barna (8-3)

Pablo Burgos (5-2)

Jeremy Alba (1-0)

The format of the tournament will differ from the previous “Copa Combate” tournament run by the promotion in 2021.

The quarterfinal bouts will be scheduled for two five-minute rounds. The semifinals will be one five-minute round, then the pair of athletes who make it to the championship round will clash in a traditional three five-minute round bout.

“Only Combate Global offers MMA fans the ‘original recipe’ of the eight-man tournament,” Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren said. “This ‘Copa’ is going to be ‘extra crispy’ too.”

