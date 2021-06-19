Combat sports: Leo, Borg make weight

Jun. 18—In Houston, Albuquerque native Angelo Leo weighed in at the super bantamweight limit of 122 pounds on Friday for his 10-round bout Saturday night against Mexico's Aaron Alameda on a professional boxing card.

Alameda weighed in over the contracted weight at 123.4 pounds, but the bout will be contested as scheduled.

The card will be telecast on Showtime, starting at 7 p.m.

It's a crucial fight for both boxers, the loser likely to lose traction in a quest for a future world title bid.

Leo (20-1, nine knockouts) defeated Tramaine Williams by unanimous decision for the WBO super bantamweight title on Aug. 1 — but lost the belt in his first defense via unanimous decision against Stephen Fulton in January. Alameda (25-1, 13 KOs) lost in his bid for the then-vacant WBC version of the 122-pound title, losing to Mexican countryman Luis Nery by unanimous decision in September.

Oddsmakers see Leo as a slight favorite.

MMA: In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight Ray Borg weighed in at 135 1/2 pounds for his fight Saturday against Canada's Jesse Arnett. The fight is the main event of a card promoted by UAE Warriors.

Borg (13-5) is fighting for the first time since losing by split decision to Ricky Simón on a UFC card in May of last year. Borg subsequently was released by the UFC after having consistent problems making weight.

Arnett (18-6) also weighed in at 135,5 pounds. He has never fought for the UFC, Bellator or the LFA, compiling his record on fights promoted by lesser organizations.

No odds have been posted.

The card is scheduled to be streamed on the UAW Warriors app, starting at 6 p.m. MDT.