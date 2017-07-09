Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout

Now a permanent Bayern Munich player, Kingsley Coman produced what they hope will be a sign of things to come in a friendly win.

Kingsley Coman was on target twice as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich hammered Erlangen-Bruck 9-1 in a friendly.

Coman, Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez, Juan Bernat and Thomas Muller featured for Bayern in Herzogenaurach as they took on the sixth-tier side on Sunday.

And the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus winger, who joined Bayern on a permanent deal at the end of last season after the club exercised their option to do so, played a substantial role in an emphatic win.

Bayern went 3-0 up inside 30 minutes, Franck Evina's double sandwiched by a Marco Friedl effort.

Coman then netted a first-half brace to make it 5-0 before the break, with Michael Strein adding a sixth eight minutes after the restart.

Jan Sperber's own goal extended the advantage and Raphael Obermair's effort made it 7-0 before Mario Foth got Erlangen-Bruck on the board.

Marco Hingerl rounded off the scoring a minute from time, as a young Bayern side fell just short of double figures.