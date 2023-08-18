Colusa community blood drive set

Aug. 17—The First Presbyterian Church of Colusa in partnership with the nonprofit organization Vitalant will host a community blood drive on Aug. 23.

According to organizers, the need for blood and blood products continues, and a blood drive is a vital service organizers can provide for the community.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be 18 years old. Teens aged 16 and 17 can donate with signed parental consent, organizers said. Donors should eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating and must bring a photo ID with them.

The community blood drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 326 Jay St. in Colusa.

Organizers encourage donors to make appointments to assist with social distancing and the clinic's efficiency. To schedule an appointment online, go to www.donors.vitalant.org and enter the blood drive code SMFM012. Donors can also call 530-893-5433 to make an appointment.