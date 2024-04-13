Column: Wrapping up another successful Masters Week

Apr. 13—AUGUSTA — Another Masters Week has come and almost gone.

I'm on day nine of 10 consecutive days of going to Augusta. Masters Week is really more like a week and a half of golf with the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals leading into the main event.

Like a kid at Christmas, though, I eagerly anticipate the arrival of Masters. And then, just like at Christmas, it's over before you know it.

This year I celebrated the 50th anniversary of my first trip to the Masters. It's also my 37th year of covering it for a newspaper.

As Forrest Gump might say, each Masters is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you will get.

Who knew that Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, would purchase a ticket and roam the grounds of Augusta National?

And I definitely didn't have O.J. Simpson dying on my bingo card. We wondered in the press building how many people would be surprised to learn that news when they got off the grounds and could access their smart phones.

Here are a few observations from another busy week:

The Augusta National Women's Amateur keeps getting better and better. I thought it would be hard to match the first one, but Lottie Woad's birdie-birdie finish to win this year was incredible.

Ditto for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. The kid-friendly event is highly anticipated as kids get to play on golf's grandest stage. Seeing their smiles as they putt on the 18th green is inspiring.

Monday came, and that brought the partial solar eclipse. The Masters handed out special eyewear so patrons could safely look into the sky. It was neat that the eclipse happened during Masters Week.

Some people, like my wife and sister, look forward to the preliminary events. They enjoy the golf, but what they really want to do is shop.

They did, and they succeeded in getting a gnome for my ever-growing collection. I think this year's version might be the best yet with a cardigan sweater and plaid pants.

Shopping at the Masters is like a big Easter egg hunt. You never know what special items they will put out. I didn't know there was a gnome Christmas ornament, but once I heard I had to have it. Fortunately, my sister had already picked one up for me.

All of the pre-Masters talk tends to get a bit tedious as players get asked some of the same questions over and over.

The chairman of the club and tournament speaks on the Wednesday before the tournament, and this year Fred Ridley addressed a variety of questions. But even in that safe haven, I couldn't escape Caitlyn Clark being mentioned when talk turned to sports and TV ratings.

I badly wanted to jump up and remind everyone that my alma mater, South Carolina, had just defeated Iowa and Clark for the women's basketball title. But I refrained, although I might have uttered a "Go Gamecocks" under my breath.

Finally Thursday arrived, but Mother Nature had other plans. Rain caused a two-and-a-half-hour delay, but we were fortunate it wasn't as bad as the forecast predicted. The tournament got back on track Friday, and play should finish on time Sunday evening.

At this stage of my career, the Masters is a long week but the work is fun. It's also a great time to see colleagues and people I only see one time a year.

For me, it's also a chance to hang out with family and friends. We have our rituals, like putting out chairs or grabbing food and drinks.

Today I'll settle down and get a chance to see a bit more golf. It's easy to sit in the comfortable press building, but I always kick myself if I don't get out to watch some action each day.

Sunday will be a day of mixed emotions. If history holds, we will have an exciting second nine and a worthy champion will slip on the green jacket.

Then it will be time for goodbyes as we depart the press building and return to our normal routines.

The 2025 Masters is set for April 7-13. I can't wait.

Thanks for reading.