Column: A wild game and a bullpen that finally cracked

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Smoke came drifting over Dodger Stadium in the extra innings of World Series Game 2, though it wasn't because Houston bats were suddenly on fire.

But it did seem an odd coincidence in one of the wildest - and most entertaining - World Series games you'll ever see.

On a night when the Dodgers threatened to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series with just two hits, the Astros rallied in the most improbable of ways . In a stretch of seven batters they hit three home runs in the ninth and 10th innings, then added another one in the 11th to take the lead for good.

The Dodger bullpen that had been so spectacular imploded. The team that hadn't lost in 98 games this season with a lead after the eighth inning finally did.

And a World Series that struggled to attract viewers in Game 1 suddenly became must-see TV.

''Oh my gosh, it was crazy,'' Carlos Correa said. ''A lot of emotions, a lot of feelings.''

Blame it on Dave Roberts over managing. Blame it on Kenley Jansen for hanging a cutter in the ninth inning of a game all 54,293 in attendance at Dodger Stadium just knew he was going to close out.

Mostly, though, credit a resilient Astros team that just wasn't ready to lose a game to a team that had only a pair of home runs to show for the first nine innings.

''These guys, they can do a lot of things, and they fight to the last out. They play 27 outs,'' Roberts said. And that's the same thing we do. And it was one of those games that just ran out of outs.''

How crazy was this game? Here's a couple of stats in a sport consumed by them:

Dodger relievers had gone 28 consecutive innings before allowing a run in the eighth inning.

And Astros hitters were 9 for 19 with four home runs from the eighth inning on.

''That was a great game on so many levels,'' said Houston manager A.J. Hinch. ''If you like October baseball, if you like any baseball that's one of the most incredible games.''