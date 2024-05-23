Column: Try to be controlling during matches

May 22—By Alan Kantor

National Master

At the European Individual Championship in Reykjavik, Vincent finished shared first and became vice-champion on tiebreakers, qualifying for the Grand Swiss Tournament in November. There, he sensationally finished fifth, qualifying for the Grand Prix.

White: GM Vincent Keymer (2726)

Black: GM Magnus Carlsen (2830)

Superbet Poland Rapid (2024) (rapid) (8), Warsaw, Poland, May-10-2024

English Opening: Anglo-Indian Defense. King's Knight Variation (A15)

1. Nf3 Nf6 2. c4

This opening is characterized by its flexibility and solid pawn structure, allowing White to control the center and adapt to various pawn structures. It is a popular choice among players who prefer a more strategic and less tactical game. In this opening, White aims to control the d5-square and potentially expand in the center with d4. Black has several options to counter this, such as playing d5, e6, or g6. The King's Knight Variation is particularly flexible, as it can transpose into other openings such as the Réti Opening, the King's Indian Defense, or the Grünfeld Defense, depending on Black's response.1. Nf3 Nf6 2. c4 e6 3. b3 d5 4. Bb2

A lot of variations have the queen's bishop developing last but not this time.

4. ... Bd6 5. g3 0-0 6. Bg2 Re8 7. d4 b6 8. 0-0 Bb7

Black hopes to trade bishops on the h1-a8 diagonal in order to weaken the White kingside.

9. Nc3 dxc4 10. bxc4 Nbd7

All minor pieces are developed. White is a little better because he controls the center better.

11. Qc2 c5 12. d5 exd5 13. cxd5

As long as White controls the center he will be better. The pawn cannot be taken because of Rd1.

13. ... a6

Black is trying to expand on the queenside.

14. a4

And White tries to hold him back.

14. ... Rb8 15. Nd2

Aiming for the thematic c4-square.

15. ... Be5 16. e4

White refuses to let go of the center.

16. ... b5

Black is fighting on the side.

17. axb5 axb5 18. Nxb5

White decides to grab a pawn but with Black "owning" the b-file, Black has some counterplay.

18. ... Bxd5 19. Bxe5 Nxe5 20. exd5 Rxb5 21. Rfe1

At this point. White stands better but Black uses his c-pawn to gain an advantage. This is a case where an isolated pawn can work to your advantage.

21. ... c4

Distract White by pushing the passed pawn.

22. Rad1

Centralized rooks can't hurt, can they?

22. ... g6 23. Ne4 Nxe4 24. Rxe4 Qb6

Black gets off the file the rook is on and adds more power to the b-file. White would love to play f4 but he cannot.

25. Re2 f6

Defending the knight so the rook doesn't have to.

26. h3 Kg7 27. Kh2

Some king maneuvering by both players.

27. ... c3 28. Qa4

28. f4 is too weakening and Black wins: 28. ... Nf3+ 29. Bxf3 Rxe2+ 30. Qxe2 Rb2 31. Re1 Qd4.

29. Nf3+ 29. Bxf3 Rxe2 30. Bxe2 Qxf2+

The original idea of Black's 24th move to keep an eye on the f2-square.

31. Kh1 Qxe2 32. Qa7+

White desperately finds a way to attack and defend.

32. ... Kh6 33. Qd4 Qf3+ 0-1

With Black's king very safe and White getting checkmated, White decides to call it a day.

SOLVE IT #66

Solution from SOLVE IT #65: 1. Qf7+ Qxf7 2. exf7 mate.

