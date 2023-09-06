Column: Three questions after three weeks of Indiana high school football in the South Bend area

SOUTH BEND — Every Sunday, I sit down and type out my South Bend area football power rankings.

After the top three each week, I struggle to put 4-10 in order.

It’s just one of those years for football in the area, I guess.

We’re already a third of the way through the regular season with IHSAA football, which is kind of crazy to think about. Being at this point of the season allows for a thorough check-in. Who’s good? Who’s not? Who’s a state title contender? Who’s a team on the rise? Who’s surprised?

A lot of questions can start to be answered through three weeks of the season. Here’s three questions and its answers as we enter the middle of the 2023 high school football calendar.

Question: Who have been the top teams so far this year?

ANSWER: Mishawaka, NorthWood and Penn

The captains of both teams greet each other for the coin toss during the Mishawaka vs. Penn football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Freed Field. The Kingsmen won over the Cavemen, 28-7.

As I alluded to above, there’s three teams that sit at the top of my power rankings each week: Penn, NorthWood and Mishawaka. So far, I haven’t had any reason to move those three out of the top (even if the order changes), and I don’t see them leaving those spots barring something crazy.

Yes, Mishawaka lost to Penn by 21 two weeks ago, then Penn lost to Indianapolis Cathedral by 29 last Friday. Still, those teams have looked the part in its two other games. Mishawaka took care of an improving Mishawaka Marian in week one, then picked up an impressive victory over Northridge last week.

Along with beating the Cavemen, Penn picked up a win over the defending Class 5A state champs, Valparaiso, in week one. I have no doubts that both Mishawaka and Penn will be right there, competing for its respective sectional championships come November.

NorthWood has impressed me the most, to the point where I was willing to move them above Penn in this week’s power rankings. Would Penn beat NorthWood more times than not head-to-head? Probably, but it’d be a close game most times. The Panthers’ offense has been elite so far, while its defense has been no slouch either. In my opinion, they have the best chance of anyone from the area to make a run to a state title game.

More: Could NorthWood's Owen Roeder lead Indiana in passing in 2023? He's off to a good start

Question: Who are the teams on the rise?

ANSWERS: New Prairie and South Bend Riley

Riley's Austin White (4) tries to get past Adams’ David Hayo (0) during the Adams vs. Riley High School football game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at School Field in South Bend.

It’s hard to call a state runner-up from last year as being “on the rise,” but New Prairie is doing that after a tough first five quarters of the season.

The Cougars lost to rival LaPorte in week one, then trailed Goshen, 10-7, in the second quarter of a week two game before turning things on from there. They went on to beat Goshen, 29-10, then destroyed Lowell, 47-6, this past week. It was a shaky start, but New Prairie is starting to look like the formidable team we’re accustomed to them being.

Also on the rise is South Bend Riley. Expectations were higher this year for the Wildcats after going 5-5 a season ago. They’ve responded be going 3-0 to start this year, it’s best start since 2019 and only third time starting 3-0 since 1997. A quick peek at their schedule shows Riley could easily be 6-0 here in a few weeks, with games against South Bend Clay, Indianapolis Washington and South Bend Washington on deck before a week seven road contest at New Prairie.

Overcoming the emotions: Riley football overcomes Adams, emotions to stay undefeated

The biggest concerns for the Wildcats are consistency and discipline. Their offense has been boom-or-bust through three weeks, as evident by being shutout in the final three quarters against Glenn (after scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions) and not scoring on offense in the first half of the game with Adams. Sixteen penalties against the Eagles also needs to be something coach Darrick Lee focuses on if Riley wants to be a serious contender come postseason time.

Question: Who’s surprised so far this season?

ANSWER: LaVille

LaVille football head coach Jeff Kaiser watches as senior Brandon Nettrouer kicks a field goal during practice Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at LaVille High School in Lakeville.

In the same vein as New Prairie, it’s hard to call LaVille a surprise team after what they did last season. However, with a lot of roster turnover and a new head coach in Jeff Kaiser, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Lancers coming into 2023.

They’ve answered those with three wins in as many weeks, all over solid programs in Bremen, Triton and Pioneer. The success has moved LaVille up to No. 3 in both the IFCA and AP Class 2A polls. After its first undefeated regular season last year, could the Lancers pull off an encore? It’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Plenty of others have caught my eye early as well, including Bremen, Concord, Northridge and South Bend Saint Joseph. All four have positioned themselves to have nice years, with all being 2-1 through three weeks. While it’ll be hard for Concord, Northridge and Saint Joe to win conference titles, Bremen will be in the mix to win the NIC North-South division, along with Riley, Jimtown and Glenn.

In conclusion: there is still a lot left to be answered

It’s been an interesting first few weeks of the area football season. It feels like a lot of teams are on the fringe of being really good, but haven’t reached that level yet. Outside of the top three I listed, there’s a lot of ambiguity with the next crop of teams.

LaVille appears good again. Will that translate to postseason success? Will New Prairie go on another run after a slow start? Is Riley ready to take that next step and show it's not just the best team in South Bend, but one of the best in the area? Is there any other team that will go on a surge here and truly surprise us?

Even though we have plenty of answers through three weeks, there’s still a lot of questions. I can’t wait to solve them across the next six weeks.

