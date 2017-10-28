Column: There's so much to like about the Houston Astros

There's so much to like about the Houston Astros.

We're not even talking about how they've buoyed the spirits of a hurricane-ravaged city, though that certainly adds to the appeal now that they're just two wins away from their first World Series championship.

No, this is about a team that not so long ago endured three straight 100-loss seasons, the result of its very conscious decision to strip down to nothing at the big league level, take a lot of lumps, and stay true to a painful but necessary course to rebuild the franchise totally from scratch.

If they ever make a movie about this team, it should be called ''All The Right Moves (Mostly), Part II.''

They built around an undersized second baseman, Jose Altuve, who'll likely be the AL's Most Valuable Player. They stuck with once-struggling sinkerballer Dallas Keuchel, who won the Cy Young Award two years ago and went 14-5 this season. They drafted shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Alex Bregman, who now comprise a dynamic left side of the infield. They drafted Lance McCullers Jr. and traded for Brad Peacock, who got the win and the save in Game 3 Friday night. They plucked first baseman Yuli Gurriel out of Cuba, signed outfielder Josh Reddick, traded for designated hitter Evan Gattis, and picked up veteran catcher Brian McCann for peanuts coming into this season.

Then, just before the deadline for postseason eligibility, Houston acquired ace pitcher Justin Verlander to bolster its October hopes.

How's that working out?

Verlander was 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in his last five starts of the regular season, and he's won four more games in the postseason .

''I'm pretty proud of these guys,'' said Peacock, who pitched 3 2-3 hitless innings for the save. ''It's a special team, a special lineup, a special group of guys. I'm just glad to be part of it.''