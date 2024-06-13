Column: How to survive the next 33 days without the Chicago Bears and rookie QB Caleb Williams

You already might have begun to notice the early warning signs of Chicago Bears withdrawal.

It starts in the middle of the morning when you wake to go to the bathroom and by force of habit check your phone to see how Caleb Williams is bonding with his new teammates. By breakfast you’re hitting refresh over and over on your preferred website for Bears news, looking for Shane Waldron’s thoughts on formational alignments on third downs.

At the end of the day your body is shaking and dry mouth has set in when it has become apparent that no Bears news is imminent, not even a Matt Eberflus tidbit on the need to “level up.”

The offseason of an offseason that never really seems off is finally upon us, and as Bears players and coaches go their separate ways for the next 33 days until rookies report to camp July 16, we’re forced to make due with non-Bears news.

Here’s how to survive until Caleb & Co. return from their summer break to begin the one of the most anticipated regular season in Bears history.

The ‘Scare us, Neris’ Show

The only major move Cubs President Jed Hoyer made to improve the bullpen last offseason was signing veteran reliever Hèctor Neris. He was known as “Happy Hèctor” for his smile and pleasant personality. But in the first 2½ months of a season in which every outing is an adventure, “Scare us, Neris” has been the leading cause of heartburn for anxiety-ridden Cubs fans.

Neris has walked 6.7 batters per nine innings, third-worst among qualified relievers. Even his save Wednesday in Tampa, Fla., was nerve-wracking. He gave up a home run and nearly blew his second straight, though the Cubs held on for a 4-3 victory.

Manager Craig Counsell has stuck with Neris as his primary closer, defying logic. Either Counsell has a stronger stomach than most fans or is trying to prove to Hoyer the Cubs need to deal for a real closer.

White Sox march to oblivion

By the time the Bears return, the White Sox should be more than halfway to 120 losses, which would tie the 1962 Mets’ modern-day record.

The Sox began Thursday with 28 games until the July 15 All-Star break and a 17-52 record entering the finale of the four-game series in Seattle. Let’s be optimistic and say they go 10-18 over that stretch, leaving them with 70 losses at the break. Would Pedro Grifol’s job be in jeopardy?

The countdown to 120 would be in full force then, and the sell-off of the few players with any value will commence. At least we’ll have the Ozzie Guillen postgame show to make us laugh until we cry.

Buddy Guy does NASCAR

Just when you thought it was safe to drive downtown, barricades and street closures for the upcoming NASCAR race have gone up. The return of the Chicago Street Race no one asked for is back for Year 2, which hopefully will go a little smoother than last year’s rain-drenched inaugural event.

At least the organizers made one good move: Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy is scheduled to play July 6 as part his “Damn Right Farewell Tour.” You know he will have to play “Feels Like Rain.”

Caitlin versus the Sky

While awaiting the first TV debate show dedicated exclusively to arguments about Caitlin Clark, Chicago will get its first taste of the most talked-about player in basketball June 23 at Wintrust Arena.

Whether you’re pro-Caitlin or anti-Caitlin, there’s little doubt her matchup against Chennedy Carter — the Sky player who committed the shove heard around the world on Clark in what eventually was ruled a flagrant foul — will draw eyeballs from near and far.

Why the Sky didn’t move the game to the United Center to accommodate fans of the team and Clark is anyone’s guess.

Bronny in Vegas

The annual Las Vegas Summer League begins July 12 with NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players. No doubt Bronny James will be the top story, especially if his dad’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, drafts him.

Whomever the Bulls draft with the No. 11 pick also should be playing, and how can we forget last year’s magnetic performance by Javon Freeman-Liberty? Or maybe we already did.

He wound up signing with the Toronto Raptors and averaged seven points in 22 games. Dalen Terry, who also played in Vegas, averaged 3.1 points for the Bulls in 59 games.

Ryne Sandberg statue unveil

The Cubs will unveil the long-awaited statue of the Hall of Fame second baseman June 23 in a 3 p.m. ceremony at Gallagher Way before a night game against the New York Mets. The date also is the 40th anniversary of the famous “Sandberg Game” in which he hit two tying home runs late off St. Louis Cardinals closer Bruce Sutter in the Cubs’ extra-inning win.

Bob Costas, who called the action for NBC’s “Game of the Week,” will introduce Sandberg, who is recovering from prostate cancer. It should be an emotional day for all.