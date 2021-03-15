Column: Suarez makes historical mark for himself, NASCAR

JENNA FRYER
·6 min read
  • In this still image from video, NASCAR drivers Joey Logano, left, and Daniel Suarez pose at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., where they we're the Fox Sports co-analysts for the Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Suarez is the first Mexican analyst used in the broadcast of a NASCAR national series race and called a lap in his native Spanish. (Fox Sports via AP)
  • Daniel Suarez (99) and Kyle Larson (5) race through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. Suarez was a guest analyst on Fox Sports for Saturday's Xfinity race. Suarez is the first Mexican analyst used in the broadcast of a NASCAR national series race and called a lap in his native Spanish. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
1 / 2

NASCAR In the Pits Auto Racing

In this still image from video, NASCAR drivers Joey Logano, left, and Daniel Suarez pose at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., where they we're the Fox Sports co-analysts for the Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Suarez is the first Mexican analyst used in the broadcast of a NASCAR national series race and called a lap in his native Spanish. (Fox Sports via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is the face of NASCAR diversity. Daniel Suarez plays an equally important role.

His road to NASCAR first stopped in upstate New York in the dead of winter. His English was limited and most of Suarez's racing had been at lower levels in Mexico. But a K&N Pro Series team owner had offered to mentor him, so here Suarez was in Buffalo. In January.

He was back home in Mexico in a matter of months.

Suarez returned to the United States the next year only this time he headed directly to North Carolina, the hub of NASCAR. His English was still a struggle, but the Nicolas Cage movie “Gone in 60 Seconds” with subtitles helped him with both the language and American culture.

Roughly nine years after he left Mexico determined to make it racing stock cars in America, Suarez last weekend b ecame the first Mexican in the Fox Sports broadcast booth for a national NASCAR race. To signify the occasion, Suarez called a lap in Spanish — a well-meaning crossover cut short by an untimely caution.

“Tenemos una bandera amarilla!” Suarez called. “Caution is out, amigos.”

This was a historic moment for NASCAR, which since its 1948 founding has struggled to add diversity. NASCAR was born from a need to organize the auto racing boon fermented by bootleggers and World War II mechanics who returned home with the skills to build race cars.

NASCAR participation was almost unanimously white men and outsiders were rare. Elias Bowie in 1955 was the first of just eight Black drivers to race at NASCAR's top level; Sara Christian ran in the 1949 Cup debut and remains one of only 16 women to compete at NASCAR's top level.

An official diversity and development program didn't launch until 2004 and its success is sporadic. Only four top names have made it to the Cup Series: Aric Almirola is American-born but of Cuban descent, Kyle Larson is Japanese-American, Wallace is the only Black driver racing full-time in NASCAR and Suarez is the only Hispanic national champion in NASCAR history.

Suarez has had a weird ride. He was groomed in Toyota's development system and was carving out a career at Joe Gibbs Racing, where he won the Xfinity Series championship in 2016.

He's now with his fourth team in four years and that rocky road makes Suarez something of an afterthought.

Wallace this past year became both a prominent figure in the nation's racial reckoning and the face of NASCAR's efforts at diversity. Suarez champions the NASCAR system that got him to the Cup Series but isn't often showcased as a diversity program success.

And yet the driver who barely spoke English when he moved to Charlotte in 2012 nine years later was at Phoenix Raceway as part of a national broadcast in the language he learned partly from watching action films. Fox Sports had planned to use Suarez for the first time last season in its popular “Driver-Only” annual production but it was canceled in the pandemic.

Suarez is expected to be part of the 2021 driver-only team but Fox Sports accelerated his network debut last weekend by giving him a coveted slot in the booth.

His time with the microphone came as Suarez attempts a major reset on his career. JGR and Stewart-Haas Racing both pushed him out of the seat for other drivers and Suarez spent last year driving for a back-marker start-up team that failed to qualify for the Daytona 500.

This year brought a fresh opportunity with Justin Marks, a former driver who has transitioned into a team owner. Trackhouse Racing aims to make “a positive impact on and off the track” while “solving the most important equation - turning negative to positive.”

Marks brought on entertainer Pitbull as part owner, which makes Suarez and Pitbull the only Hispanic driver-owner combination in NASCAR. This year Michael Jordan joined 23XI Racing to combo with Wallace in the only Black driver-owner pairing.

Pitbull uses the NASCAR platform to promote his “One race, one race only, the human race” platform and partnering with Suarez broadens the reach to a demographic NASCAR covets. There are not reliable current statistics showing what percentage of NASCAR fans are Hispanic, but NASCAR has tried to expand into Latin America and Suarez graduated from those efforts.

He remains to this day committed to the journey he began in 2012 when he recognized, “I’m the only Mexican, the only Latino in NASCAR, the only guy that can speak Spanish. If I don’t try to do something to bring Latinos to the racetrack, who is going to do it?”

He's established a fan club called “Daniel's Amigos” for his Hispanic fans to unite and understands that on-track performance is critical to his mission. The team has had a rough start through its first five races — Suarez was one of 16 cars crashed out of the Daytona 500 on the 13th lap — and his highest finish so far was 15th at Las Vegas.

Trackhouse has an alliance with Richard Childress Racing, which gives Suarez the best cars and support he's had since 2019 in his one season with SHR. This year is an opportunity he won't let slip away, and proved his commitment in the second race of the season on the road course at Daytona.

Suarez said he has a delicate stomach and began feeling ill from his pre-race lunch. He felt dizzy driving the car and vomited into his helmet; it was on his visor and down his firesuit.

He didn't say a word about it over the radio, continued the race and finished 16th.

“If I give up on my team, I’m giving them an opportunity to give up in the future, and I don’t want that,” Suarez said. "I was feeling very bad, but I never even thought about stopping the car. It was not an option.”

Suarez and Trackhouse are committed to their larger initiatives and it opened an opportunity for engineer Jose Blasco, a native of Mexico City, to provide pre-race analysis the last two weeks to Fox Deportes. Trackhouse crew chief Travis Mack is expected to be suspended for this week's race at Atlanta for a lug-nut violation and Blasco could get the promotion that would make Suarez the first Hispanic Cup driver with a Hispanic crew chief.

“Bring the community together and to bring more Latinos to this racetrack, to this team,” said Suarez, “make this team something different. Something young. Something cool. Something modern. That’s something we are trying to do.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Lester returns to NASCAR to compete in Atlanta Truck race

    Fourteen years after his series start, Bill Lester will return to compete in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck race at Atlanta.

  • Secret Portugal: 12 hidden gems to discover this summer

    Portugal is set to come off the red list today, meaning those returning from the country no longer have to endure a £1,750-per-person hotel quarantine. While travel for holiday purposes is still banned, the news means that getting to Portugal this summer is looking far more likely. The Portuguese government hopes to reopen borders from mid-May to Britons who have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19, while the UK ban on international travel should be lifted on May 17 at the earliest. All in all, it's looking bright for those wanting to visit the land of pastéis de nata and mesmeric tiles this summer. Even if vaccinated, or Covid-negative, many will still be keen to visit more unknown areas – this is an excellent choice both for the lack of crowds and because these spots are some of Portugal's most authentic. Outside the big hitters of Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve lie towns bisected by rivers, medieval cities, and rural foothills where artisanal cheeses have been produced for generations. Below, we have selected the best of the country’s undiscovered cultural attractions, coastal escapes and rural gems. Culture Tomar Founded in the 12th century by the first Grand Master of the Order of Templars in Portugal, this charming town is dominated by its castle. This contains the Convent of Christ, which has at its core the 12th-century Charola, the Templar’s oratory. There is an attractive and bustling shopping street, Rua Serpa Pinto, which leads to the main square. Every four years the spectacular Festa dos Tabuleiros (or ‘Festival of the Trays’, a celebration with pagan origins) is held here, during which girls in white carry towering platters of bread and flowers on their heads. Nearest airport: Lisbon Base yourself at: Areias do Seixo

  • 'Our friendly concentration camp': Russian opposition leader Navalny speaks of his prison ordeal

    Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, has said he is being kept in a "concentration camp" like something out of George Orwell's dystopian novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four" in his first letter from the penal colony where he is expected to spend two and a half years. Mr Navalny’s lawyers were able to see him on Monday for the first time in nearly two weeks after he was transferred from another jail, saying that he seemed “energetic and in good spirits.” Mr Navalny was sentenced last month to two and a half years in prison in what was widely regarded as a politically motivated trial after he returned to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering after being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. He was jailed for failing to meet with his parole officer while he was out of the country. “I have to admit that Russia’s prison system still amazes me: I had no idea that you can set up a genuine concentration camp 100 kilometres away from Moscow,” Mr Navalny wrote in a letter from the IK2 prison colony in the town of Pokrov. He said he has not yet seen “any violence or even a hint of it” but spoke of a fear-infused environment where inmates freeze at the sight of prison guards. “That’s what I call my new home now: our friendly concentration camp.” Mr Navalny’s jailing, which was perceived as the Kremlin’s vendetta against its most vocal critic, triggered two weekends of nationwide protests, leading to a record number of arrests.

  • Is ballot collection, or 'ballot harvesting,' good for democracy? We asked 5 experts

    Rivko Knox, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters in Phoenix, and other voters sued Arizona over a law that bans the third-party collection of early mail-in ballots. The issue is now before the Supreme Court. AP Photo/Anita SnowA 2016 Arizona state law makes the collection of ballots by third parties a felony. The Democratic National Committee and voters sued the state over the law the same year it passed, claiming the ban violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by discriminating against the state’s Native American, Hispanic and African American citizens who rely more on third-party collection. They also argued it violates the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees that race not be a barrier to voting. At the time of the bill’s passing, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said it would help maintain election integrity. The case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments March 2. The high court’s decision could affect laws in states that allow ballot collection and may also set a standard for evaluating local elections laws nationwide. We asked five election experts if collection of ballots is good for democracy. Colorado gets it right Richard L. Hasen, Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California, Irvine Within reasonable limits. “Ballot harvesting” is a pejorative term for the third-party collection of mail-in ballots. Some states, such as Alabama, ban the practice of allowing people to collect and turn in another’s ballot, and some of the states allowing collection impose limits on the practice. Allowing collection in certain circumstances makes sense, such as for voters in remote locations, or elderly or disabled voters who might have trouble returning their own ballots. But events from Bladen County, North Carolina, in 2018 show that such collection may provide the pathway for unscrupulous people to destroy or alter ballots. States should allow assistance returning ballots to those voters needing it, but they should require that collectors identify themselves and be limited, as in Colorado, in the number of ballots they may collect. Access to the ballot box Nancy Martorano Miller, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Dayton Yes. I don’t like the term “ballot harvesting” because it implies fraud or illegality. I prefer “ballot collection.” Some form of ballot collection is legal in 26 states. Officials in charge of running elections have consistently maintained the integrity of elections in those states. Fraud by ballot collection, like all incidences of election fraud, is rare. Having a ballot collected might be the difference between a person voting and not voting. As a political scientist, I think we should encourage voting by all eligible citizens and count as many votes as possible. Research shows that who votes has an impact on the types of public policies adopted by their representatives. With proper oversight, ballot collection can help underrepresented groups cast ballots and have their voices heard. Disenfranchisement a worry Frank J. Gonzalez, Assistant Professor in Political Science, University of Arizona Yes. Throughout American history, regulations about who can vote and how have served as a major vehicle through which Black, brown, and poor Americans have been excluded from voting, thus diminishing any ability to refer to the U.S. as “democratic.” The 15th Amendment gave African Americans the right to vote in 1869. Soon after, “Jim Crow” laws, although often race-neutral in their language, became de facto barriers to African Americans voting until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 made such laws illegal. But even after that, restrictive voting laws such as voter ID laws, availability of polling locations and hours and restrictions on early voting have become primary tools for disenfranchising people of color as overt forms of racism have become less socially acceptable and discrimination has become more subtle. Voter fraud can certainly be a threat to democracy, but most mail-in ballot laws make that incredibly unlikely. Disenfranchisement – due to laws about voting eligibility, voting requirements, racial/class disparities in resources or mobilization efforts, or other technicalities regarding ballot procedures – is an exponentially larger and more evident threat. Ballot “harvesting” has the potential to reduce turnout disparities. Ultimately, if validation procedures like those that already exist in many states are put in place, it is hard to see an argument against ballot collection that is not based on some undemocratic motivation. More participation is key Domingo Morel, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Rutgers University – Newark Yes. Democracy requires the participation of its citizenry. However, in the U.S., only about 60% of eligible voters participate in presidential elections and even fewer participate in midterm and municipal elections. Research has shown that when we reduce the barriers to participation and include more ways for people to cast their ballots, participation increases. Research has also shown that community organizations are vital in encouraging voting participation, particularly among the most marginalized populations. Vote collection through trusted third parties, like community organizations, can increase the likelihood that more people will participate in the democratic process. Although some critics have expressed concerns about vote collection and widespread voter fraud, there’s no evidence that this is indeed the case. The more pressing concern is lack of participation and voter suppression, which vote collection can help address. Checks are robust Thessalia Merivaki, Assistant Professor in American Politics, Mississippi State University Yes. A voting practice is good for democracy when it facilitates access to voting and protects the integrity of elections. The infrastructure of mail voting, for example, across the states includes several robust checks, such as signature verification and ballot tracking, to verify a voter’s identity and detect efforts to commit fraud. Access to a car or the post office is not a given for many voters, which makes ballot collection their only way to vote. [Get our most insightful politics and election stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nancy Martorano Miller, University of Dayton; Domingo Morel, Rutgers University - Newark ; Frank J. Gonzalez, University of Arizona; Richard L. Hasen, Research on voting by mail says it’s safe – from fraud and diseaseThere’s nothing unusual about early voting – it’s been done since the founding of the republic The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Phillies notes: Spencer Howard scratched, Brad Miller improving

    Injuries are hitting the Phillies' pitchers already. By: Jim Salisbury

  • Belichick snaps up another former Eagles Super Bowl hero

    Agholor is heading to Foxboro. By: Reuben Frank

  • VW lays out aggressive strategy to counter Tesla with its own 'gigafactories' and investments in charging infrastructure

    The German carmaker plans to build six European battery plants and expand access to fast-charging stations worldwide.

  • McTominay left with title race regret as Man Utd close in on top-four finish

    Manchester United tightened their grip on a return to the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, but midfielder Scott McTominay lamented letting Manchester City storm clear at the top of the Premier League.

  • Martin Truex Jr. wins Instacart 500 at Phoenix

    Wrap-up of the March 13-14 NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series races held at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • WHO urges healthworkers to allow lifesaving mother-baby contact

    Two new studies cited by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that thousands of neonatal healthcare workers are not allowing mothers with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections to have skin-to-skin contact with their newborns, and nearly a quarter of those surveyed are not allowing breastfeeding. Yet keeping mothers and babies together and encouraging all babies to have so-called "kangaroo mother care" – which involves early and very close contact between a mother and a newborn - could save more than 125,000 lives, according to a study published in the Lancet EclinicalMedicine journal. Newborn babies all over the world have "a right to the life-saving contact they need with their parents", and this should not be denied due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Anshu Banerjee, a WHO expert in maternal and newborn health.

  • Martin Truex Jr. finally prevails at Phoenix Raceway

    Martin Truex Jr. had won 27 Cup races in his career and was the 2017 Series champion, but in 30 starts at Phoenix Raceway, he had never won a race -- until Sunday. Joe Gibbs Racing's Truex took the lead on a restart with 25 laps to go, held off Joey Logano and went on to win the Instacart 500 by 1.698 seconds. "This feels pretty amazing," Truex said.

  • Street Takeovers Busted In Atlanta

    Cops aren’t playing around anymore…

  • Alba Colon’s impact on NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports

    Alba Colon, Hendrick's director of competition systems, talks about the impact of women in NASCAR and around the world as the sport celebrates Women's History Month.

  • Even countries suspending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say there's no proof of blood clot risk

    Ireland and the Netherlands late Sunday joined Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and a few other European countries in suspending inoculations with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, pointing to reports of serious blood clotting in Norway among a handful of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Irish and Dutch medical authorities stressed that this is a temporary precautionary measure and there is no evidence that Norway's four cases of blood clotting, including one death, were linked to the vaccine. The European Union's drugs regulator and World Health Organization have also said no data suggests a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and an increased risk of blood clots. In a statement Sunday night, AstraZeneca said "the safety of the public will always come first " and it is "keeping this issue under close review, but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause." A review of the 17 million people in Europe and the U.K. who have already received the vaccine found 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 pulmonary embolisms, AstraZeneca said, adding those numbers are "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines." AstraZeneca is right about the lack of any statistically significant risk, Cambridge University statistician David Spiegelhalter writes in The Guardian. "Some anxiety about a new vaccine is understandable, and any suspected reactions should be investigated," but correlation is not the same as causation and "so far, these vaccines have shown themselves to be extraordinarily safe. In fact, it's perhaps surprising that we haven't heard more stories of adverse effects. There could well be some extremely rare event that is triggered by COVID-19 vaccines, but there is no sign of this yet." The vaccine has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political peril

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 187: Should Leon Edwards have been DQ’d for eye poke?

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC Fight Night 187, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • 2021 C8 Corvette Production End Date Rumored

    Do you have yours reserved?

  • Rearview Mirror: Tempers, cars and drivers heat up in Phoenix

    From Josh Berry's double birds, Noah Gragson's hot ride and Truex Jr.'s big win, Kim Coon puts Phoenix Raceway in the Rearview Mirror.

  • NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga earns top seed

    CBS is unveiling the bracket for March Madness 2021. The NCAA tournament begins Thursday.

  • Two Cup teams to be without crew chief at Atlanta for penalties

    The teams of Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez will be without their crew chief for the Atlanta Cup race after a penalty in Sunday's Phoenix race.

  • Rory McIlroy misses Players cut by 10 strokes, admits trying to match Bryson DeChambeau's power hurt him

    Rory probably won't be the last to try to imitate Bryson.