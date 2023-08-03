COLUMN: Steelers training camp observations: Pickens attracting attention at camp

Aug. 3—LATROBE — Wednesday brought with it the annual Presidents' Football Conference media day at Saint Vincent College.

With that, came an invitation to attend Steelers training camp, conveniently held at Saint Vincent College's Chuck Noll Field. I was happy to oblige and share the field with the Steelers.

The first thing that stuck out to me was the amount of faithful Steelers fans packing the bleachers, sitting on the hill overlooking the field and crowding the barriers surrounding the field for a chance to catch a glimpse of their beloved Steelers. Children routinely called out to players, who in turn would give a friendly wave or a point — more than enough to make a child's day.

On the field, as with any practice, there were highlight plays for both the offense and the defense.

Two highlight plays happened early in the day during "seven shots," which is when the first-team offense battles the first-team defense for seven plays on the 2-yard line.

The first highlight came on a high pass to second-year wide receiver George Pickens. Starting quarterback Kenny Picket fit in a perfect ball to Pickens in the back of the end zone who in turn toe-tapped and seemed to get both feet down to the roar of the crowd. The official called Pickens out of bounds and no matter how much he argued, and he certainly did argue, the official did not budge.

The second highlight came on a fade route to rookie tight end Darnell Washington. Pickett lobbed a high ball and the 6-foot 7-inch Georgia University product made the catch look routine.

That was the second thing that stuck out to me. Just how massive of a human Washington is. He towered over just about everyone on the field.

After individual drills that pitted running backs against linebackers in the open field, in which Anthony McFarland showed off his speed, the Steelers began another team-period.

The offense ran numerous running plays, most of which the defense corralled easily. Linebackers Cole Holecomb and Alex Highsmith were quick to react and not allow any yards after contact. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski forced a fumble, which promoted a huge celebration.

The turnover was contagious. In a seven-on-seven period the defense forced two different fumbles and a bad snap forced Pickett to immediately scramble to the sideline for a short gain.

In the team's final team periods, Calvin Austin burnt rookie corner Joey Porter Jr. for an over-the-shoulder touchdown grab from Mason Rudolph. Rookie running back Darius Hagans broke free for a touchdown run and had another chunk play as he tries to make the roster.

Also in the period, Pickens was on an island with corner Patrick Peterson. Pickett took a chance and delivered a good ball, which Pickens caught. However, he shoved off with two hands and was called for offensive pass interference, which just like earlier, he argued.

Wednesday's practice had a different feel than last August. Last year, all eyes were on the quarterbacks as Pickett, Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky fought for the starting job. This year, Pickett is the clear starter.

With eyes off the quarterbacks, it felt like Pickens garnered a lot of attention. The talented second-year player danced, complained, smiled and made numerous plays. After an acrobatic catch on Tuesday that is making its rounds on social media, Pickens certainly looks and feels like the next star in Pittsburgh.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.