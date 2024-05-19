COLUMN: Pitcher Mauricio is seeing, and believing

In his mind, Alex Mauricio likes to play a game before a game.

There, he has never been a shortstop at a tiny college (Norfolk State) or a relief pitcher doing his work in front of sparse crowds in minor league towns like Charleston or Somerset. He’s on the mound at Yankee Stadium. He’s facing Bryce Harper or one of the game’s other top sluggers, and the game is on the line. The crowd is roaring in support of him. Sometimes he’s somewhere else, and it is booing the very thought that he could retire their hometown hero to end the season’s most important game.

How do you respond?

Mauricio doesn’t have that experience in real life. Not yet, anyway. So, as part of his preparation for success, the RailRiders right-hander does the next best thing.

He creates it for himself.

“You have to be able picture that,” Mauricio said from the concourse at PNC Field. “You have to picture every outing so that when that time does come — and I fully expected that for myself — it wouldn’t be the first time. That’s the same thing I picture every day, when I’m throwing out here in Triple-A: That I’m in Yankee Stadium, and I’ve got a hundred thousand fans watching me. That’s something I prepare for every day.

“I’m big into perspectives.”

Mauricio has been big into a lot of things since the Yankees promoted him to Triple-A in April. The 27-year-old is off to a hot start with the RailRiders, posting a 1.45 ERA through 10 games and flummoxing mid-90s fastball and slider combo that has him within a phone call of making that Major League debut he has envisioned in his head since he was a college infielder with raw skills as a reliever floating around in the 2017 amateur draft.

But as it always tends to happen in a professional baseball career, it’s as much about overcoming what you can’t envision as it is what you can.

Three years ago at this time, Mauricio was a retired ballplayer. He was selling motorcycle helmets and giving baseball lessons to make ends meet. He was living with his family, playing in adult leagues around his hometown to stay connected to the game from which he needed to get away during the pandemic.

It’s a long story that begins with an intense pain in his right arm that didn’t allow Mauricio to even bend it fully. It continued with one horrible outing at the Yankees’ old Class A affiliate in Charleston in May of 2019, in which he tried to pitch through the issues and wound up allowing a grand slam and a two-run homer to cost his team a win.

It pretty much starts, though, with the diagnosis of a completely torn UCL in his right elbow that led to Tommy John surgery and a wholly uncertain future he couldn’t bring himself to

picture.

“It was a voluntarily retirement,” Mauricio says now. “I just ended up having some mental health issues I needed to work out. I was thankful for the opportunity because it gave me the chance to get that straightened out, take care of myself and get my mental health in order to be able to come back, prepare for these situations the right way and advertise myself the right way.”

That was to the Yankees, and to himself.

If the story rings true to a Disney movie, maybe it’s because, it does. Like the former science teacher-turned-Tampa Bay reliever Jim Morris in “The Rookie,” the children to which Mauricio taught the game during his retirement convinced him his stuff was still pretty good, and the love for baseball never left Mauricio.

So after the 2021 season, essentially the third in a row he missed due to the injury and mental health issues, Mauricio and his agent began the process of seeking a comeback. It was, as Mauricio pointed out, “a tricky situation.”

In baseball, hopes and dreams linger for players, but they generally go away quickly for organizations. It’s a “What have you done for me lately?” business, especially for relivers like Mauricio.

But with his agent Jason Hoffman pushing them, the Yankees gave him a look, an opportunity to pick up where his old contract left off. And they haven’t been disappointed.

Big as it was to reward the Yankees for their confidence in him, Mauricio makes it clear that the prize for being granted the show of confidence is equally his.

“That’s like a double-edged sword, because I am very thankful,” he said. “But at the same time, I know what I did. I knew how much work I put in. I knew the effort. I knew where I was physically and mentally. There wasn’t anything you could tell me that I didn’t deserve this. Everything I did up to that point, in my mind, made me fully convinced this was my opportunity, that I deserved it.”

And, he has shown it repeatedly since.

Mauricio went 4-0 with a 4.78 ERA in 26 relief appearances at High A Hudson Valley in 2022, then lowered that ERA by a run-and-a-half in 2023. With the RailRiders, he has nine scoreless outings in 10 relief appearances.

“I don’t think coming up to Triple-A is any different than Double-A Somerset or any spring training for me,” he said. “I kind of approach every situation with the same attitude, the same mindset. Coming up here was a fairly easy transition for me. I just try to do my job and execute my pitches.”

If he keeps it up, Alex Maurico is a good bet to do that job in the Bronx sometime soon, too. Exactly where he always envisioned he’d do it, even if it wasn’t the path anybody could have predicted.