COLUMN: Oklahoma State has a basketball problem -- but they're not alone

Jan. 31—In nature, a motherly trait is to cater to the strongest babies — making sure they're fed, warm and well-equipped to grow. The runts oftentimes are cast aside, left to ultimately meet their demise. A harsh but true metaphor that can loosely be applied to the college athletic landscape.

Let me explain.

With several different emerging factors including TV rights deals, conference re-alignments, inflated coaching contracts, event attendance, facilities arms races and most importantly name, image and likeness, college athletics has undergone a century's worth of change in three years. The effects have been widespread and oftentimes worrisome.

Football has always been the strongest baby for a majority of Division I universities from a resources and financial standpoint, but somehow that balance has become even more lopsided in the dawn of the new era of NIL.

For some universities it has directly led to falterings in once prominent basketball programs. Enter Oklahoma State...and several others.

If you had said to any of the 13, 611 fans routinely packed into Gallagher-Iba Arena in the early 2000s that the Cowboys would soon face a reality of being 1-7 in conference play and on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in six years, they would probably first ask why.

So, let's ask that question: why???

First and foremost, this deep dive has nothing to do with in-game dynamics. No schematics or coaching taken into account here. The most important number in this whole thing is $7.5 million. That was the reported OSU men's basketball budget from Sportico's report on the 2022 fiscal year.

Whether that number has shifted or not since then, that puts Oklahoma State as tied with Iowa State for the seventh highest basketball budget amongst the Big 12's public universities (so no BYU, Baylor or TCU).

It also slotted the basketball spending at 7.2% of the overall athletic budget — compared to Kansas' 14.2% and Texas Tech's 11.5%.

For Oklahoma State, as is the case at most schools, football and men's basketball were the only athletic programs to turn a profit during that 2022 fiscal year. Football vastly turned a profit and men's basketball barely made it out of the red. Here's the interesting thing with that though:

When adding up OSU's reported football and basketball spending during that year, it totals $36.8 million out of the $103.3 million athletic budget. That's 35.6% of the overall budget allocated to those two sports, however that does not include coaches' contracts or renovations, which OSU has plenty of right now with a top 15 head football coaches' salary for Mike Gundy and a $55 million Boone Pickens Stadium renovation currently in progress.

Let's keep with the comparison game while we're at it. Kansas State's combined percentage for football and men's basketball that same year was 39.6%, while Texas Tech was slinging 45.1% of the budget to those sports.

If you're curious where the big dogs sit, Alabama was at 45.7% in 2022 per reports by USAToday, while Ohio State was at 35.9%, very close to Oklahoma State's percentage, though they did spend $225 million total that year, over double OSU's available funds.

Let's stick with the other OSU for a second. While we're at it, let's throw in a few other schools I've hand selected to group with Oklahoma State in terms of overall outlook on the basketball programs. Here's a short list:

Ohio State

Louisville

Michigan

Notre Dame

USC

Washington

What do these all have in common? In the last decade they're all perennially relevant football programs (Louisville might be a bit iffy but they made the ACC title last year), but their basketball programs have been on the decline after having established success for decades prior.

The combined records of these six schools plus Oklahoma State in basketball this season is 62-83, with many of their coaches being firmly on the hot seat. Several of them have been on that hot seat for years, but no changes have been made.

The biggest reason for that is the financial burden those firings would place on universities that are fighting to stay relevant and sign or retain top talent in football. For athletic departments and donors alike, it's been all hands on deck since 2021.

Yet another piece of the puzzle is the COVID financial recovery efforts, which has remained a factor still three years removed. Nearly every university saw significant losses that year and are still trying to recover.

As for those coaches' buyouts, let's start closest to home. As Jenni Carlson of Sellout Crowd mentioned several weeks ago, Mike Boynton's buyout is currently $8 million, with it dropping to $6.67 million on April 1.

For Washington, the biggest hindrance on firing Mike Hopkins is his $6.3 million buyout this year. For Michigan, they would owe Juwan Howard $5 million. Louisville would owe Kenny Payne $8 million and Ohio State would pay a mind-boggling $15 million to Chris Holtmann (he's not going anywhere).

The big takeaway from that is just how difficult it would be financially for Oklahoma State and the others to make changes from a financial standpoint, especially right now. The athletic departments of power five schools across America are learning in real time how to manage things that have never been done before in college sports.

My last touching point for this is the overall fan attendance in college basketball, which is down quite significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic and even began the downward trend before that.

A total of 23.8 million fans attended NCAA D1 basketball events in 2022, which is the lowest total since 1996. As for the overall trend, 2017-2021 saw decreases in attendance compared to the entire decade span prior.

As for Oklahoma State's fan attendance, GIA's average per game this season is the lowest it has been since 2015, and the average hasn't been 10,000 per game since the 2013-14 season, the end of the Marcus Smart-Markel Brown era.

Getting back to the present day, it's clear that Oklahoma State's once prestigious and historic basketball program is hibernating. A sleeping giant that is waiting to be awakened once again with the right resources, finances and care.

It needs to become the baby that is fed and kept warm, too.