Column: Meadville’s boys volleyball dominance shouldn’t be taken for granted

The Meadville boys volleyball program is in a league of its own.

With the team’s PIAA championship on Saturday, they’ve won two titles since 2019 and played for the championship in 2021 and 2022.

It’s an unrivaled level of success — at least since I came to the Tribune in the winter of 2021.

I’m aware of the deep and rich boys volleyball tradition in Crawford County. It’s been really fun reading and learning first-hand about what the sport means to the area. But, I don’t think we should take Meadville’s success for granted.

Not that anyone is. But as fans, spectators, members of the community, I think we should live in the moment and appreciate how good the Bulldogs program is year after year.

Head coach Nick Bancroft took over for the 2019 season and promptly delivered an undefeated season and the program’s first state title since the 1960s. Since then, he’s posted a record of 94-3 with two state championships and two state runner-ups in five seasons.

There could be another trophy in the case, but the 2019 team didn’t get a chance to defend its title due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020 spring season.

Bancroft has volleyball in his blood. His mother, Sheila Bancroft, is the head coach of Maplewood’s girls volleyball team and coached the boys team for several years. She has six state championships on her resume, five with the girls program and one with the boys.

Since the 2017-18 school year, a Bancroft has coached for a state title every single season, which is a pretty incredible statistic. Sheila and the Maplewood girls won state titles in 2017 and 2022. Nick and the boys won in 2018-19, and were runner-ups in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2023-24.

The Bancrofts’ ability to get the absolute most out of their roster each year is unrivaled. At this point, Nick would probably want me to shift the focus back to his athletes, so I will.

The 2024 Meadville boys volleyball team was excellent. They had scrappy defenders, high flying hitters and an intelligent setter to run the offense. The team is also very young.

Starting outside hitters Luc Soerensen and Parker Gosnell are sophomores. Freshman Max Decker got plenty of action in the second half of the season too. In the middle, sophomore Tymir Phillips has an ability to float in the air and junior Kellen Ball is more than capable of getting kills.

That was a long winded way to say, Meadville should continue to be very good. They have several talented players on the bench and the team should be in contention for more district titles and state playoff wins for the next couple years.

The ‘Dogs may even reach dynasty status, although I think they already did.