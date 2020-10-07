Elliott: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope again proves his worth to the Lakers in Game 4 against the Heat

The theory that the Lakers signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2017 merely to build a good relationship with Rich Paul, the agent Caldwell-Pope and LeBron James have in common, is dredged out of the mud and brought to light every once in a while, mostly on the occasions when Caldwell-Pope’s shooting touch goes cold.

Signing Caldwell-Pope as a free agent was seen as the tax the Lakers had to pay for the chance to lure James to Los Angeles, a burden they could bear if it meant James would come here to lead them back to championship glory. James arrived in the summer of 2018, but Caldwell-Pope was largely considered a spare part, and his critics were plentiful early this season. His defensive game was solid, but he struggled to score, and fans regularly booed him at Staples Center.

Given a chance to start when the season resumed and Avery Bradley opted not to play in the NBA’s coronavirus-resistant Florida bubble, Caldwell-Pope struggled again and was 0-for-9 shooting from the field in the Lakers’ playoff-opening loss to Portland. His ride since then hasn’t always been smooth, but he has become a confident and effective player on a team that appreciates his work ethic and has never thought he drags them down.

The assertive guard, who made two consecutive clutch baskets in the fourth quarter on Tuesday when Game 4 of the NBA Finals was still lurching back and forth between the Lakers and Miami, wasn’t a burden. He lifted the Lakers as they broke away from the persistent Heat for a 102-96 victory that put them one victory from their 17th NBA championship.

“At the end of the day, if you're on the floor at crunch time, then I believe in you. Whoever is out on the floor with me I believe can make plays, and tonight was a case in point of KCP,” James said during postgame video interviews. “Stays ready. He works on his craft.”

Before Caldwell-Pope could enjoy one of the best moments of his career, he had to push himself through some difficult times. That was the case again on Sunday, when he had five points in a one-for-five shooting performance in the Game 4 loss that gave the Heat hope after the Lakers had won the first two games of the Finals. He has been through the lows often enough to know they don’t last forever, and that he must take the initiative to end them.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope celebrates a three-pointer in front of the Heat bench during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“Just staying with the game. You’re not going to knock down every shot you shoot, but just staying with that flow,” he said of his method for enduring rough stretches. “Drive, get a foul, go to the free-throw line and try to get a rhythm there, or just play the game. Make plays. Do other things.”

That philosophy gave him confidence to bounce back to score 10 points in the first quarter on Tuesday and finish with 15, including three three-point field goals. He has made 40 three-point shots on 104 attempts during the Lakers’ playoff run, tied for the second-most three-point shots made by a Laker in a single playoff season. Kobe Bryant made 49 three-pointers on 131 attempts in 23 games in 2010, and Trevor Ariza made 40 of 84 in 23 games in 2009.

Both 2009 and 2010 were championship seasons. The Lakers can end this season on Friday with another title, though Caldwell-Pope won’t indulge in looking ahead. His preparation won't change.

