COLUMN: All Jayden Daniels needed was the right situation

On August 29, 2019, Jayden Daniels started his first college football game. He was a true freshman at Arizona State and one of the top quarterback recruits in his class.

Head coach Herm Edwards was looking to usher in a new era of Sun Devil football and Daniels was at the center of that plan.

In that first start, facing Kent State, Daniels was under pressure behind a bad Arizona State offensive line. But he was steady. He totaled three touchdowns and nearly 300 yards, completing 62.4% of his passes and protecting the football.

Arizona State won 30-7 and the Daniels era offered ASU fans new promise.

There were some freshmen struggles, but overall, it was a good debut year for Daniels.

But then things got messy. The pandemic disrupted the sport and Daniels played just four games in 2020. The situation at ASU deteriorated as recruiting violations took center stage and the NCAA rolled into town, forcing several staff changes.

Daniels couldn’t settle down and in 2021, he posted the worst performance of his career, throwing 10 picks and averaging just 183.2 pass yards per game.

Following the 2021 season, Daniels hit the transfer portal. He ended up at LSU, a key piece of Brian Kelly’s rebuild.

2022 wasn’t perfect, but Daniels delivered in big moments, particularly in LSU’s home upset over Alabama.

"I knew I had to make a play." LSU QB Jayden Daniels came up BIG in OT to beat No. 6 Alabama 👏 pic.twitter.com/ROYzuFLSuE — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2022

It was finally starting to click for Daniels, and it led to higher expectations in 2023.

Could Daniels make that jump? Could he go from a good quarterback to one of the best in the country?

Short answer: He did just that.

Daniels was special. There aren’t many other ways to describe what he did this year. You watched it and you knew it was different. That’s it.

The way he threw the graceful deep balls, the way he effortlessly weaved his way through defenders when he took off to run. You couldn’t game plan for it. He took over games in ways no other player in America did.

Daniels took a gamble at LSU. He was coming to a program in the midst of a rebuild with a first-year coach. The QB room was crowded and the starting job wasn’t a given.

But he finally got that stability. The entire offensive staff stuck together. LSU returned its leading receiver and five starters on the offensive line. Under better circumstances, Daniels flourished.

And on Saturday night, he won the Heisman, joining LSU legends Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow. And like Cannon and Burrow, he’ll go down as one of the best to ever do it.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire