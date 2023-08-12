COLUMN: Jake's Takes: Weather and action heating up in first week of practice

Aug. 12—Everyone should be getting excited, in just a short couple of weeks there will be football to be played.

If you want to get really technical football is back for the first time Saturday, Aug. 12 when the Tahlequah Tigers play their annual Orange vs. White Scrimmage. This will mark the first time since the spring that I have been able to cover a game.

Since I moved down here all I have heard about is football season. Every reader, parent, or just stranger has brought up something about football season. Heck, even coaches of other sports have told me how serious football is around here.

It has been only a week of covering football and I see why fans take it so seriously around here. I have been all over Cherokee County this week going to practices and watching the talented players start gearing up for the season. Every practice I have been to thus far has been full of high-energy and motivated players.

In particular, the Northeastern State practices were the most entertaining to me. The RiverHawks were high energy, competitive, and even threw in some friendly trash talk. The play behind it seemed to back it up, as the offense and the defense traded blows back and forth throughout the scrimmages I have seen.

The yearning for football season has started to fully take over for me. While I played just one year of football [it did not go well], I have always liked covering it over anything else. Since I started covering football in high school I have liked to stand on the sidelines for as long as I can. This helps me get closer to the action and maybe even accidentally eavesdrop on some coaches advising players.

One of the most enticing things to me about my profession is going out to cover games. Designing pages and interviewing people is fun and all but nothing matches the feeling of a full stadium getting on their feet and cheering at the same time. One of the best plays I can remember seeing was a kick return back from the five-yard line. I do not really remember any specifics about the play but I remember the way the crowd surged and gained stamina as he got further and further down the field.

I can only hope I see some moments like that this football season around Cherokee County.

I do want all of our readers to know something for the near future. My columns normally come out for our weekend editions, but once football starts I will start publishing them for our Tuesday edition. This is so I can look back and talk about some of the games that football games that happened on Friday and Saturday. My column will still come out for our weekend edition for the next couple of weeks, starting with our Sept. 5 edition.

Also, be on the lookout for our annual football magazine that will be coming out on Aug. 31. It will be chocked full of previews, schedules, and rosters from Hulbert, Sequoyah, Keys, Tahlequah, and NSU.

