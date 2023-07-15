COLUMN: Jake's takes: Catching a glimpse of this fall's football slate

Jul. 15—Over the past couple of weeks, I have been starting to turn my attention away from spring and summer sports and have started to put my attention towards fall sports.

While we are still almost a month away from fall sports officially kicking off it is the perfect time to start thinking about how your favorite team is doing. Right now teams are not doing much as they start to gear up for the long grind that starts the first week of August. Summer activities are filled with smaller passing leagues, camps, and hard days in the weight room.

While the fall season will start in earnest with practices in August, we will still be waiting for the first set of games to open in September.

Over the last two weeks or so I have started to work on our yearly football preview magazine and have had a lot of great talks with head coaches in the area. There seems to be one common theme among the coaches I have talked to; they are not playing around this season.

Every team from Tahlequah to Keys to Hulbert has the idea in their mind that they are going to be better than they were last season. While this is a sliding scale for every team it looks like each team is well on their way to achieving that goal. The Tigers are looking to build on last season with an experienced roster. On the other side of things, the Riders are looking to break a 26-game losing streak.

I have heard a lot of things over the last two weeks from coaches. How well their position groups are developing or what players have been developing from the season before. But there is one thing I have heard from everyone, not just coaches, that I am not fully prepared for my first Oklahoma football season. This is not because I have not covered football before, but because of the lack of intensity of the fans in my area.

I am looking forward to this season, when I covered high school football in Illinois there was not much grander to it. In all honestly, football is just another sport up north, it is not the spectacle that it rightfully is down in the South. I have heard from countless people that Oklahoma high school fans are as serious about their school as they are about their professional or NCAA team.

This is a breath of fresh air for me since I have never really covered a football game in a good atmosphere. At Illinois State, most of the students did not care about football, or any athletics for that matter, leading to Hancock Stadium being silent besides the band and the public address guy. I am looking forward to fans that are on the edge of their seat and cheering throughout the game. Honestly one of the reasons I went into this profession was because I loved the way it felt to be involved in that roaring atmosphere every single time I went to the field.

Now I will just have to wait about one more month to see this in action. And I have a lot of expectations for the fans of Cherokee County.

Here shortly, it will be football season for me. While I may be starting earlier than most teams and I am not putting on pads or cleats, my staff and I will begin working on our yearly football preview. This magazine will get you ready for football season with previews and features about all five area teams.

This process will begin for me in less than a month and will be in the reader's hands by the middle of August. If you are a business looking to advertise Heather Ruotolo and Chris Barnhart.

