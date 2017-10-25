Column: Hottest World Series game draws some cool customers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hottest World Series game on record drew some pretty cool customers to Dodger Stadium.

George Lopez shook off the 103-degree Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) heat to wave a huge Dodger flag from on top of the home team's dugout. Fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld was there to watch, as was Lady Gaga.

Dodger royalty was well represented by a pair of nonagenarians in Tommy Lasorda and Don Newcombe, and one soon to be in Vin Scully. Jackie Robinson's widow, Rachel, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

And then there was Clayton Kershaw, the coolest of them all.

On a night 29 years in the making, the highest-paid player on the highest-paid team delivered his weight in gold in Game 1 for the Dodgers. Kershaw not only won his first World Series game but was linked to the great Sandy Koufax one more time by becoming the first Dodger pitcher to strike out 10 or more in a World Series game since Koufax did it to win Game 7 in 1965.

Koufax was there to take it all in, and it must have seemed awfully familiar.

Seven innings of dominance, with one minor hiccup. No wonder Scully was smiling, finally free to be a Dodger fan after all those years of being the team's voice.

A lot of other people were smiling, too, and they weren't all celebrities. Some 54,253 fans packed their way into sweaty Dodger Stadium for the first World Series here since Kirk Gibson hit the legendary home run in 1988, and were immediately rewarded when Chris Taylor hit the first pitch by Dallas Keuchel into the left field pavilion.

Yes, they bounced beach balls around because this is Dodger Stadium and that's what they do. But they came with an energy born of three decades worth of frustration, and they came ready to be loud.

"This place was the most electric I've ever seen it," said Justin Turner, who gave the crowd plenty to cheer for with his sixth inning home run that proved the deciding margin.