Column: Hank Aaron's 715th home run is a record to remember

Apr. 6—Masters Week is upon us, and our fair city is ready for the big event as the flowers and trees are in full bloom.

There's no doubt warmer weather is on the way, and that means another rite of spring is also upon us: baseball season.

Before we turn our full attention to golf, though, I'd like to remember a historic milestone that occurred 50 years ago.

On April 8, 1974, Henry "Hank" Aaron of the Atlanta Braves broke one of the most cherished records in all of sports with his 715th career home run. He surpassed Babe Ruth's career total of 714, a record that had stood since before World War II.

I was only 8 years old, but knew it was a big deal. My parents were baseball fans, and Aaron's chase to break the record drew national attention. I'm pretty sure I was allowed to stay up and watch history as it was being made, even though it was Monday and a school night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers came into town that night to play the Braves. A pitcher named Al Downing was on the mound that night. Aaron drew a walk in his first plate appearance. Then he came up in the bottom of the fourth with a man on base.

Aaron took the first pitch for a ball, but the next one was in the strike zone and Hammerin' Hank didn't miss. He drove the fastball over the left-center field fence to cement his place in history.

A young relief pitcher for the Braves named Tom House caught the historic ball in the bullpen, and he delivered it to Aaron. A wild and raucous celebration that included fireworks followed.

Fortunately for baseball buffs like me, Vin Scully was at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium that night. The longtime voice of the Dodgers put his indelible stamp on the record-setting moment.

"What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol," Scully said. "And it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron, who was met at home plate, not only by every member of the Braves, but by his father and mother."

It was indeed a great moment for Aaron, baseball and a nation that was just a few years removed from the Civil Rights Era. Remember, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color line in 1947.

Aaron paid a heavy price. He received stacks of hate mail, many even threatening death if he broke Ruth's record. And, of course, he was called many names, including awful racial slurs.

Aaron didn't deserve that. He played the game the right way and is generally considered one of the game's top players. He could do it all, a real five-tool player, but he wasn't a media darling because he played in the relatively small markets of Milwaukee and Atlanta.

One fun fact about Aaron that I enjoy reciting is that he never hit 50 homers in a season. He did hit 40 or more homers eight different years. I also like that you can take away his 755 career home runs and he would still be a member of the 3,000 hit club — he finished his career with 3,771 base knocks.

A generation after Aaron surpassed Ruth, a young Black man named Eldrick "Tiger" Woods made history and broke records set by an all-time golf idol. Woods won the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes and finished with an 18-under-par total, which broke marks first established by Jack Nicklaus.

Aaron and Woods also have something in common that isn't discussed much. Aaron finished the 1973 season with a career total of 713 home runs, one away from tying the Babe and two from breaking it. He had to wait an agonizing few months before he could end the chase.

In 2000, Woods won the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA to become the first golfer with three majors in the same season. He then had to wait several months before he could complete the "Tiger Slam" at the Masters.

With the world watching, both Aaron and Woods delivered. Aaron smashed Nos. 714 and 715 early in the season, and Woods won his fourth major in a row at the year's first major. Both occurred in April and in Georgia.

Years after breaking Ruth's record, Aaron opened up about the ordeal he endured.

"I never wanted them to forget Babe Ruth," he said. "I just wanted them to remember Hank Aaron."

Aaron died in 2021 at the age of 86. But we will never forget April 8, 1974, or the man they called the Hammer.

Thanks for reading.