Column: GM Chris Getz feels the Chicago White Sox are headed in the ‘right direction’ — despite early struggles

Chris Getz claims to be watching the same Chicago White Sox team as you, which makes sense because he’s their general manager.

But it was difficult to confirm that fact after listening to Getz discuss their 2-10 start.

“Like most people, you’d like to win ballgames, so it’s disappointing when we don’t get wins,” Getz told the media before Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field. “But from a big-picture standpoint I want to feel like we’re on the right track, and that gives me plenty of confidence and calms me through the ups and downs that can be given to you during the baseball season.”

Getz didn’t elaborate on the “ups” of this Sox train wreck, so we’ll just have to take his word for it. He spoke for 22 minutes without any mention of Sox Twitter, which was a definite sign of change after years of former GM Rick Hahn’s criticism of the social media critics who follow the team.

Getz delivered relatively good news on Yoán Moncada, whose projected 3-6 month absence from a left adductor strain was reduced to three months upon further evaluation. Getz said Moncada should return after the All-Star break in mid-July and that Luis Robert Jr. (right hip flexor strain) could be back in six weeks.

“Those guys are impactful players for our major-league club,” Getz said. “It’s better when they are out there than when they are not.”

Recently signed starter Mike Clevenger, who declined a mutual $12 million option after 2023 and returned on a $3 million deal when left unwanted, will report to Triple-A Charlotte soon and could be up with the Sox in two weeks, Getz said.

As for Eloy Jiménez and his latest injury, Getz said they’re taking it slow so “we don’t have a recurrence of that (groin problem).” Getz optioned Oscar Colás to Charlotte and designated reliever Bryan Shaw for assignment while bringing up infielder Zach Remillard and reliever Justin Anderson from Triple A.

The Sox have had quite a bit of roster change already, a byproduct of the injuries — and the losing.

“All we can do is stay focused and continue to show up every day and put forth our best effort,” Getz said. “It’s my job to continue to motivate everyone.”

A few nice storylines have occurred amid the madness, including Garrett Crochet turning into a bona fide ace, Michael Kopech adjusting to the closer role, Korey Lee’s development behind the plate and Gavin Sheets’ hot start.

Sheets, who had five RBIs on Wednesday, was not in the lineup Friday against Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott. Manager Pedro Grifol explained that he wants to “keep him in his strengths, keep his swing the way it is right now.”

Asked if there was anything he could do to help the Sox get out of this slump, Grifol went into stump speech about everyone playing hard.

“They want to win, they care to win, they play to win,” he said. “And that’s all that we can do. This thing will turn around. You’re going to have your ups, and you’re going to have your downs. Everybody knows that.”

Grifol also reminded the media it is a long season, in case anyone forgot.

Sox Park was mostly empty for the start of the homestand — announced attendance of 11,337 — on a cool but pleasant evening on the South Side. Drawing fans already was going to be difficult after a 101-loss season and no big offseason signings. Losing their two biggest stars, Robert and Jiménez, only compounded the situation.

Getz said he understands the frustration of fans who have lost hope after only 12 games. He feels their pain.

“I certainly can relate to those frustrations both personally with the position I’m in, but also as a fan of other teams as well in other sports,” he said, without specifically mentioning the Kansas City Royals.

Many fans wonder why three oft-injured players could all get hurt while running to first base and why the Sox suffer so many injuries of that nature. Getz said they “need a little bit more time” to analyze the trends, noting they would look at offseason training, spring training ramp-up, hydration, recovery, sleep and other areas to prevent injuries.

Grifol said injuries happen.

“There are risks that come with playing this game at a high level, high speed,” Grifol said. “It just so happens that risks hit us with our three guys.”

Former manager Tony La Russa was lambasted for telling players not to run as hard on routine outs to avoid hamstring injuries. Asked about that, Grifol said: “Personally, (I) like guys going full speed because I believe it minimizes risks.” He said he watches Miami Dolphins speedy wideout Tyreek Hill go all-out on every play, whether he’s a decoy or not.

“Regardless, he’s running 100 mph all the time because he’s helping the offense somehow, someway,” he said. “In theory, I like guys going hard because I think that it puts their body in position to do it all the time.”

Getz conceded it’s his job “to build an organization that is resilient to injuries” and has enough depth to overcome them.

That hasn’t happened yet, but as Grifol said, it’s a long season.