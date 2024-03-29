Column: Even NCAA basketball tournament not safe from greed

If your bracket isn't busted, somebody did it wrong.

That's the best part of the NCAA Tournament. You always get it right.

Most people outside Kentucky enjoyed 14-seed Oakland (Michigan) defeating the blue blood Wildcats in the first round. Others loved when 13-seed Yale topped Auburn or 11-seed Duquesne beat Brigham Young in the same region.

It wasn't the best look for the Big Ten, but much of the country was behind 12-seed James Madison in a win over Wisconsin. North Carolina State stole a bid with five wins in five days to take the Atlantic Coast Conference tourney crown and then beat Texas Tech and the Golden Grizzlies as an 11-seed.

That's the magic of the tournament. Beware, some people with power would risk tampering with one of the nation's favorite sporting events.

"We are giving away highly competitive opportunities for automatic qualifiers (from smaller leagues), and I think that pressure is going to rise as we have more competitive basketball leagues at the top end because of (conference) expansion," Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said.

That means the tournament field will likely grow. The word most associated with the tournament might be underdog.

The additional teams in an expanded format won't be underdogs. The sixth-worst team in the SEC or Big Ten is not the upstart anyone has in mind.

It's the actual little guy that makes teams storybook eligible. The teams who should win the tournament already have the high seeds.

Those who won't have the low seeds. The new slots would no doubt go to teams who couldn't cut it in the Power Whatever.

If nobody cares if the Pac-10 exists any longer, eventually no one will mind if Grand Canyon is left without an invitation to the dance.

"Sorry, didn't see you there," $$$ said.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) drives to the basket against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on March 23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Grand Canyon beat St. Mary's as a 12-seed in the first round. Meanwhile, the SEC lost four more in addition to Kentucky and Auburn, with only Tennessee and Alabama remaining among eight nods.

That's not an indication the SEC needs more teams in the bunch. Name, image and likeness will continue to separate the haves and have nots.

Even if the Big Ten and SEC don't secede to form an elitist fraternity, leaving who knows who behind, the crossover impact for smaller leagues will still have a dramatic impact on the tournament.

Yale Bulldogs guard Trevor Mullin (0) celebrates with guard Emir Buyukhanli (11) after a game against the Auburn Tigers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on March 22 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash.

As has been the case in many scenarios, some of the consequences will have been unforeseen. No matter, money will continue to pull some like apple pie aroma in a cartoon.

Decision makers can't help themselves, even if some things are lost. At the very least, don't make the small schools play one another to cut the field to the 64 we love.

Duquesne Dukes forward Jakub Necas (7) reacts in the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on March 21 at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oakland should have a shot at Kentucky, not have to beat Utah State, Drake or McNeese State to get there. Make this year's Iowa beat the 10th-best team in the SEC.

Don't let the equivalent of this year's Virginia team, which was embarrassed in a play-in matchup after sneaking in with an at-large bid, have advanced spots compared to small conference tournament champs. If middling programs from power conferences are the teams busting my bracket, my heart will be broken as well.

Rabble rousers should come from a league we've never heard of, not from a conference with one-fifth of the schools participating. At any rate, consider our maiden Cinderellas threatened.

