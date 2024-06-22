Column: Even the best athletes sometimes falter under pressure

Jun. 22—Like most people who have played sports, we've all imagined ourselves catching the touchdown pass to win the Super Bowl or blasting a home run to win the World Series.

For me, it was always a shot to win the Masters Tournament. That was my sports fantasy.

I watched the nightmare scenario — striking out, dropping the pass or missing the putt — unfold from my couch on Father's Day. Rory McIlroy was oh so close to ending a 10-year drought in the majors, but he couldn't make a couple of short putts and Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

That's the condensed version of what happened on a hot afternoon in the sandhills of North Carolina. Far more transpired — McIlroy played brilliantly for 14 holes, DeChambeau was wild off the tee but brilliant around the greens — on one of golf's biggest stages.

I felt Rory's pain, even though I've never had a shot to win something that big. Those images of him watching the TV as DeChambeau claimed the victory, and later making the slow walk to his vehicle, were hard to see.

As usual, opinions were all over the place on social media. Most felt McIlroy blew it, but gave credit to DeChambeau for hitting one of golf's most difficult shots — a long bunker shot — to short range to save par.

A day after the U.S. Open, I found the comparison I was looking for. One of the golf writers I follow on X, formerly Twitter, compared McIlroy to Bill Buckner and Scott Norwood. No, they're not golfers, but they are accomplished athletes who failed to execute at the most important time.

"Athletes who'd successfully completed a specific task hundreds of times — until it became more difficult under intense pressure," Jason Sobel wrote.

Buckner, of course, booted a routine ground ball that led to the 1986 Mets coming from behind and winning the World Series against Boston. Norwood missed a field goal in the waning seconds of Super Bowl XXV that would have given the Buffalo Bills the championship.

As I sat and watched the golf drama unfold, I thought of how the pressure gets to all of us. I'd much rather have a medium- to long-range putt than one of those in the short range. You know, the ones that are more than a gimme and make your palms sweaty and your knees knock. You're expected to make them, thus the pressure.

I missed a few of those in my member-guest tournament at my home club, and I felt terrible. It wasn't life or death, but letting my partner down wasn't a good feeling.

Now, magnify that by many times over and we know how Buckner and Norwood felt. All athletes fail at some point in their careers; we just tend to remember some goofs more than others.

Remember Scott Hoch? He missed a two-foot putt to win the Masters in a playoff in 1989. Or Doug Sanders? He missed a three-foot putt to win the British Open in 1970. A day later, he lost an 18-hole playoff to Jack Nicklaus. Decades later he would quip that he could go "almost an hour" without thinking about the missed putt.

McIlroy could probably make those putts in his sleep, but in the late stages of the U.S. Open and with the whole world watching, he failed. He should have made the 30-inch putt he missed at the 16th hole. In fairness, the putt at the final hole, even though it was under 4 feet, moved pretty good from left to right.

DeChambeau, who eschewed the PGA Tour for the big money of LIV Golf a couple of years ago, perhaps said it best: He wouldn't wish that on anyone.

Speaking of DeChambeau, he has morphed from a cartoonish character into a fan favorite. He once bulked up so he could hit 400-yard drives, but has cut his weight without losing too much distance. His short game and scrambling ability were second to none at Pinehurst last week, and it led him to victory.

It's strange that two guys known for their ability to hit the long ball were defined by short shots. But that's golf, and sports, in a nutshell.

Thanks for reading.